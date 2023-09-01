IMG_9033.jpeg

Old Town Coppell street sign on the corner of Main Street and Houston Street.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

The City of Coppell is nearing build-out and to combat this, the city has taken a proactive approach to understand future business needs to support redevelopment efforts in the community when the need arises.

The city uses the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which is designed to guide future development plans for the few parcels of vacant land in Coppell. A majority of the land that is available is privately owned, and while the city does not dictate the specific use of development for the parcels, city staff provides guidance on the type of land use that is compatible in the area, according to Mindi Hurley, Coppell’s director of community development.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

