The City of Coppell is nearing build-out and to combat this, the city has taken a proactive approach to understand future business needs to support redevelopment efforts in the community when the need arises.
The city uses the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which is designed to guide future development plans for the few parcels of vacant land in Coppell. A majority of the land that is available is privately owned, and while the city does not dictate the specific use of development for the parcels, city staff provides guidance on the type of land use that is compatible in the area, according to Mindi Hurley, Coppell’s director of community development.
In order to support businesses that are already there, the city provides several retention programs such as workforce transit, job fairs, business and employee appreciation programs, business grants, and more. This is most specifically for Coppell’s corporate partners who have already chosen Coppell for their home.
“The city has always been focused on attracting and retaining great corporate citizens that increase the economic viability of the community,” Hurley said. “We meet with our businesses to understand their needs and how we can best support them. For business attraction, we will continue to seek out the best corporate partners to support our community.”
For Old Town Coppell development and redevelopment, the city continues toward the goal of having Old Town Coppell as a pedestrian-friendly area that encourages walkability and connection for residents and visitors.
A town hall meeting was held a few months ago to gain citizen input on Old Town Coppell and a citizen survey was recently completed to help the Coppell City Council in its decision making for the future of Old Town Coppell.
“After a tremendous amount of input, city council is still analyzing those results to see which of the community’s desires can accurately match the market demand for the area,” Hurley said.
When it comes to businesses who have recently opened their doors in Coppell or are currently in the process of developing, a list of notable businesses is below:
San Daniele Italian Eatery & Bar located at 110 W Sandy Lake Road #150
Metro Vein Centers located at 546 E. Sandy Lake Road
Complete Smiles Dentistry located at 220 S. Denton Tap Road #103
Pathgroup Laboratories located at 1111 Northpoint Drive
Southwestern Interior Design Studio located at 920 S. Freeport Parkway #230
Tim Hortons located on the southwest corner of SH 121 and Freeport Parkway
Popeye’s located on the southwest corner of SH 121 and Freeport Parkway
Bombay Curry Pizza located at 809 S. MacArthur Blvd.
City Vet located at 106 N. Denton Tap Road
School of Rock located at 150 S. Denton Tap Road #116
The Little Gym located at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. #100
According to Hurley, there are also several new speculative construction developments including retail, restaurant, office and industrial warehouses in various locations around town.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.