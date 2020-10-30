The Coppell City Council approved the reallocation of more than $70,000 Tuesday to help Coppell ISD provide additional tools to improve distance learning.
Deputy City Manager Vicki Chiavetta said the $70,594 would be used to help purchase 40 WiFi hot spots, provide buses equipped to provide access to learners without WiFi and additional access points at various schools.
The access points will allow students to social distance better, providing WiFi outside of the classroom on campus.
The council, once again, amended its Business Assistance Grant Program to allow for larger grant amounts. In September, the council approved the Business Assistance Grant Program, which called for a maximum grant amount of $5,000 and could fund 264 eligible businesses.
While Economic Development Coordinator Mindi Hurley noted the program has had a “great response,” the city will not approach the 264 eligible businesses and can provide larger grant amounts.
Hurley added grants will not fall below the previously approved amount of $5,000 and will not exceed $15,000. The funds will be equally distributed once the application period expires Sunday.
Grant amounts will be calculated based on the numbers of applications received.
The city received $2.3 million in CARES Act funding from Dallas and Denton counties, allocating $1.7 million for the Business Assistance Grants. Of that, Hurley said there is a little over $1 million remaining. She added 65 businesses have applied for the grant.
Hurley said the city is "receiving new applications every day.”
Chiavetta added that the city notifies Dallas and Denton counties of the funding requests to ensure they are eligible for the funds.
CARES Act funding must be used by Nov. 30 or it must be returned to Dallas County.
In September, the City Council authorized the reallocation of approximately $77,000 for the Coppell Fire Department to purchase chest compression systems and $50,000 for the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to purchase resources for distance learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.