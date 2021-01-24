The Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition recently announced the winners of its Fleet Recognition Awards, highlighting 22 public-sector fleets for their efforts to reduce petroleum use and improve air quality in North Texas. The winners included eight Gold Level, six Silver Level and eight Bronze Level recipients.
The winners of Silver recognition were the cities of Coppell, Bedford, Irving and Mesquite, and Denton and Prosper independent school districts.
The cities of Euless and Southlake, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit brought home the Gold for the second year in a row. Joining these repeat winners were first-time Gold recipients the cities of Carrollton, Dallas, Denton and Lewisville, as well as Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Awards were presented based on entities’ scores on the DFW Clean Cities Annual Survey. Each entity could earn up to 45 points for emissions reduction, 25 points for reducing fuel consumption, 20 points for partnerships, and 10 points for outreach and awareness efforts. Gold Level status required 59 to 100 points, Silver Level status required 48 to 58 points and Bronze Level status required 40 to 47.
The following were recognized with Bronze status: Arlington, Addison, Frisco, Flower Mound, North Richland Hills and Watauga, along with Tarrant County and Trinity Metro. Arlington, Bedford and Frisco were first-time clean fleet honorees.
The winners were instrumental in helping the region reduce 26,029,278 gallons of gasoline equivalent, 840,208 pounds of ozone-forming nitrogen oxides and 72,094 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
The Clean Cities initiative is a locally based public-private partnership that promotes practices and decisions to reduce petroleum consumption and improve air quality in the transportation sector. Clean Cities has a goal of increasing petroleum reduction by 15% a year. The annual survey helps track that progress.
