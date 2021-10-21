Captain Anthony Maurer works for the Coppell Police Department. He is responsible for officers on the street as well as animal services.
How did you get into your line of work?
When I came out of college, I though I wanted to be in business finance management. I did not. I discovered that sitting behind a desk was not for me. I wanted to be out and about and make a difference. I wanted to have something different every day. It wasn't the same eight to five, it wasn't the same Monday through Friday. There would be weekends, holidays, nights. I had a lot of attraction to law enforcements for a lot of reasons because it was just different. It's not the same. It's not at a desk. There are so many different varieties to get into. I felt like it could be very challenging, and it could keep me going for a long time, and it would never be boring or routine.
What has been your greatest career moment to date?
I don't think I have one greatest career moment. I have a bunch of small ones that have culminated. Some of them include when I was part of the hiring process. I got to hire new officers and bring them on board and see how excited they are. Watching them grow and develop into officers from the academy, that was always very satisfying. Watching them do great things was very satisfying for me. Being able to affect change, being able to make things better, being able to challenge the way we do things to improve them is another one I'm really excited about. I have some influence where I can make recommendations to the chief to change up some policies and procedures to change the way we do things.
What city are you from?
Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. I'm a big Stealers fan.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I think one of my favorite childhood memories is just being in the Pittsburg area. I seem to remember a lot of the winter storms. I know that sounds crazy, but we just got so much snow. I think remember it now mostly, because if you get a little snow here, people panic. We used to get tons and tons of snow, and it just became a way of life. People just went about their businesses nd went about doing their things. It never slowed them down. People just accepted it. Seeing the weather and seasons, I never really appreciated it until I came here. I also loves skiing. We ski every winter. That was amazing. I don't do that much here, but I always like to do that.
What are your favorite area restaurants?
I like Anemia's, Black Walnut Café, Smash Burger and Chipotle.
What's your favorite TV show?
Friends. It's a classic. It's still funny. It's crazy how long ago it aired.
Tell our readers about your family.
I've been married to my wife for almost 10 years now. I have two kids, one step daughter who's a senior and a son who's a senior. They're both thinking about applying and going to college which is exciting.
What are your hobbies?
I love to play golf, and I own a boat on Cedar Creek Lake. I like going out on the lake, being outside in the summer and golfing. Those are my two favorite things.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what is one thing you could not live without?
A multitool or some sort of tool for survival.
What's something about yourself readers would never guess to be true?
Before I was a police officer, I was a volunteer fire fighter for 14years in Pennsylvania in a rural city. That's where I got the public service bug. Though I didn't become a fire fighter, I became a police officer which is ironic.
