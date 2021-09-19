During a Special Board Meeting on July 7, Coppell ISD Trustees approved Dennis Womack as the district’s new Chief Operations Officer. Womack came from Lovejoy ISD where he was serving as the Assistant Superintendent for Operations. He brings more than 25 years of education experience to the district, including 22 years in administration serving in McKinney ISD and Lovejoy ISD. Womack has served the students, staff and families of Lovejoy ISD for the past 16 years overseeing facilities, construction, maintenance, the bond program, grounds, food service, technology, transportation, security and more.
How did you get in your line of work?
I had always wanted to be a teacher. The teachers and coaches I had growing up inspired me and I wanted to be like them. I went to Austin College in Sherman, Texas because of their expemlary teacher education program. After graduating, I started out as a teacher and a coach in a small school district and eventually had an opportunity to move into administration. I gravitated to the business and operations side of administration, because I enjoy school finance, facilities, construction, technology and the other services needed to support teaching and learning.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I have been blessed with many great career moments. From opening new school facilities, completing difficult renovations, or implementing new programs, each culminating moment represents the hours of teamwork overcoming various obstacles on a journey to deliver educational resources to our students and staff.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
Yes, I am from Northeast Texas. I grew up on Lake O’ the Pines in Marion County and attended elemetnary through high school in Jefferson ISD.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest memories center around family, friends and fellowship. Growing up on a lake, we were never short on adventurous experiences. Throughout my childhood we always had family and friends visiting and creating these memories. Each spring my family would host a large crawfish boil with volleyball, horseshoes and fun at the lake.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I love Tex Mex food. Pappasitos is my favorite.
What's your favorite movie?
I have always been a fan of the James Bond movies. I think it’s because of the action packed scenes with all the gadgets and gizmos. My two favorite James Bond actors are Sean Connery and Roger Moore.
Tell our readers about your family.
When I was a senior at Austin College, I met my wife, Diane. We have been married for 25 years and have two girls. Diane is a family nurse practitioner and has worked at the same family medical practice in McKinney for the past 20 years. Our oldest daughter, Natalie, is a junior at the University of North Texas in Denton, TX and our youngest daughter, Nicole, is a freshman at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy spending time with my family, watching all types of sporting events and trying random restaurants.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Besides my wife, Diane, I would want my iPad with WiFi access. I do almost everything on my iPad, including reading, messaging, learning how to fix things, looking up unimportant facts, banking, ordering stuff to be delivered, etc.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am a NASCAR Cup Series fan. I record the races on our DVR so I don’t miss them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.