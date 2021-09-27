Grace Gardner is currently a college student living in New Orleans and is taking the semester off to focus on her songs. She has been a Coppell resident for 20 years. She said her parents moved here when six months after she was born. Gardner said she has written many songs about her hometown. When in class, she studies music and film at Tulane University in New Orleans. Her latest single is expected to come out on Oct. 22 on all major streaming platforms.
What is your upcoming single about?
The single is called radio silence. I wrote it in late June. I'm a young woman. All I'm going to write about are relationships. That's how Taylor Swift got her start. I had been in a relationship for two-and-a-half years I got ghosted by the very end of it. I had no idea why. I was very frustrated and confused. Then my friend said it had been nothing but radio silence for two weeks, and I was like, 'I haven't heard that term in a while'. I had writer's block for about a year, but I wrote this all out in 20 minutes, and it was all done. I tried to produce it myself. I got a grant from my university to buy a bunch of production equipment, but at the end of the day, I have no expertise. I worked with a producer right before I had to evacuate for hurricane Ida. Now we're kind of all set-in stone.
Do you plan to release an album?
Yes, the plan right now is to do three singles then an album, but the plan is pretty contingent on how the semester goes -- if I'm going to be in New Orleans next semester. I may have to transfer somewhere in state, so things are a little more financially feasible.
How did you get into songwriting?
I took piano lessons in the basement of First United Methodist Church in Coppell when I was seven. Of course, it's the basement of a church, so the vibes are a little off, but that's where I got my start. I liked singing for fun in the elementary school choir. Learning how to play the piano was the first step. I did not love those lessons because those teachers tend to be very structured and your hand has to look a certain way, and you have to know all of this theory. I was seven, and I was not interested in theory. I'm 20 years old, and I'm still not interested in theory. Then I started taking guitar classes. I did a summer camp at the School of Rock in Dallas for two weeks. We made a band and learned how to do publicity and write a couple of songs. I was 10, and everyone else in my band was 10. The outcome was not great, but guitar's my primary instrument now, and that's where I got that from. I kept working with School of Rock. They used to have a band camp where everyone learned a bunch of songs off of one album for six weeks and perform somewhere. When I was 11, the subject was the Dookie album by Green Day, so I learned how to play guitar for that, and we performed at Club Dada.
What's your goal?
I want to get into indie-pop and rock, do a lot of tours, collaborate with bigger artists whether it's songwriting or having them on my songs. I would love to work with artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rodgers. The goal would really just be to put out music and collaborate with other artists. I want to accrue a bunch of listeners because I want to keep making music for the rest of my life. I also want to learn how to produce my own work, do engineering and songwriting, so I can be someone people can go to. I would love to start a record label. There are so many ideas.
Who are your influences?
I'm into Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers. They are my big two. I really like Kasey Musgraves. I'm a big fan of people who got their start in Texas. I like people who write very intricate lyrics and aren't super complex in their chord progression, but the production van be complex in a good way.
Where were you born?
Dallas Medical Center. We weren't here for the first six months of my life only because they were waiting for a house to be built, so we were just living in North Dallas. I’ve been in the Dallas metroplex my whole live before college.
What are some of your hobbies?
In terms of school involvement, I'm on the board for my school newspaper. I have a continuing music column with them talking about 'here's what you missed on the last new music Friday'. It wasn't anything too big league. Many of my hobbies are centered around creativity. I do a lot of writing and journalism. I still do a bunch of songwriting with people. I've met a legion of people on Instagram and Tik Tok. I'm zoom writing with someone going to the Berkeley Music College next week.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I was very small, so I don't remember this, but there's photographic evidence. When we first moved in, my dad would put me in his overalls pocket, and we would dance around the living room to "Ain't Even Done with the Night" by John Cougar Mellencamp. My dad is the reason why I have my taste in music.
Tell our readers something they would never guess to be true.
One time an actress from Orange is the New Black commented on my lipstick and said she liked it.
