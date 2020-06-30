Through Sept. 8, Coppell Town Center, the ‘265 Parkway’ building that houses the Public Works and Community Development departments, and the Coppell Municipal Court facilities are open to the public by appointment only on an as-needed basis and focusing on virtual or remote services for residents. The City of Coppell is committed to providing continuity of government services for residents while helping ensure citizens and City of Coppell employees stay safe. The City of Coppell will continue to meet resident needs throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City services are available remotely, and multiple options are available for residents to contact the City of Coppell. Those with City business are encouraged to visit the website, coppelltx.gov, or call 972-462-0022. Additionally, please be aware that special hours or temporary processes and requirements may be in place to protect customers and employees in all City of Coppell facilities. Hours of operation, entry requirements and other impacts are subject to change as circumstances warrant.
COPPELL TOWN CENTER – 255 Parkway Blvd.
City Administration, City Secretary, Finance, Human Resources, Enterprise Solutions, Parks and Recreation Administration
- Open to the public by appointment only when necessary to meet in person.
- All visitors must wear a mask or similar covering over their nose and mouth to enter the building.
Utility Billing
- The front window of the Utility Billing division is closed. If you experience difficulty paying your City of Coppell utility bill, please contact Utility Billing at 972-304-3695. Options are available to pay utility bills without coming to Town Center:
- Pay utility bills online at coppelltx.gov/water
- Sign up for bank drafts at coppelltx.gov/water
- Mail payments to City of Coppell, P.O. Box 9478, Coppell, Texas 75019
- Drop payment off in the secure drop box outside of Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd. The drop box is located next to the book drop in Town Center's north parking lot.
City Secretary
- The City Secretary's Office will continue to fill requests electronically. To request material that cannot be sent through email, contact the City Secretary’s Office at citysec@coppelltx.gov or 972-304-3669.
265 PARKWAY BOULEVARD
- Open to the public by appointment only when necessary to meet in person.
- To schedule an appointment for engineering-related services, call 972-304-3679 or email engineer@coppelltx.gov.
- To schedule an appointment with Building Inspections, Planning and Development Services, Environmental Health, Code Compliance or Economic Development, call 972-304-3500.
Community Development: Building Inspections, Planning and Development Services, Environmental Health, Code Compliance and Economic Development
- All visitors must wear a mask or similar covering over their nose and mouth to enter the building.
- Permit applications, plans and payments are handled through the Customer Self Service portal. The portal and instructions to create an account can be found at coppelltx.gov/ccs-videos.
- Anyone wishing to apply for a Certificate of Occupancy or Contractor Registration should email inspect@coppelltx.gov or call 972-304-3500.
- At this time all inspections will continue. Some in-home inspections involving water heaters, HVAC units, slab leaks, or gas line, electrical or minor plumbing repairs may continue be conducted virtually.
- Inspections may be scheduled through the Customer Self Service portal at coppelltx.gov/ccs-videos. Then, email inspect@coppelltx.gov to set up an appointment.
- For more information about virtual inspections, call 972-304-3500.
- Planning applications should be submitted online through the Customer Self Service portal or via email to planning@coppelltx.gov. Applicants must schedule a virtual meeting with staff to review submittals. For more information on Planning application submittals, call 972-304-3678.
Public works/engineering
- Residents and contractors are encouraged to use virtual services.
- Engineering-related service requests may be made by calling 972-304-3679 or emailing engineer@coppelltx.gov.
- Engineering inspections will proceed as projects dictate.
Coppell Municipal Court
- The Municipal Court is open to the public by appointment only.
- Appointment times are offered on Wednesdays and Fridays:
- 8 - 9 a.m. – reserved time for vulnerable populations
- 9 a.m. - noon – appointments available to the larger public
- To schedule an appointment, call 972-304-3650 or email courtclerks@coppelltx.gov.
- To minimize the number of individuals interacting face-to-face with court staff individuals are encouraged to take advantage of the remote options available for processing cases. The Court has the following payment options available:
- Secure drop box: deposit payments or correspondence to the Court. The drop box is located to the left as you enter through the main entrance at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
- Mail your payment or correspondence to the Coppell Municipal Court at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
- Full payments can be made using the Court's online payment option at: municipalonlinepayments.com/coppelltx
- Pay by phone: 1-877-267-9107
- The Coppell Municipal Court is holding virtual court only. To schedule a court date, visit the eCourt page at coppelltx.gov/court to locate the request form. You can print off the form and mail/email it in or submit your request electronically on that page.
