Coppell further amends emergency orders
Staff report
The city of Coppell issued the following press release regarding amendments to the disaster declaration:
Saturday, following the lead of Dallas County, the City of Coppell further amended the Declaration of a State of Emergency for a Public Health Emergency and accompanying Orders. Unless otherwise specified, the amended Orders go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and will remain in place through April 28, 2020.
It is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect the ability of public and private healthcare providers to handle the influx of new patients and to protect the most vulnerable members of the Coppell community. To comply with this Order and CDC guidelines, the City of Coppell is taking the following steps. All closures will be in place through April 28, 2020, unless otherwise specified. All closures are subject to change as circumstances warrant.
New Citywide Closures and Impacts (effective 11:59 p.m. on March 21)
Massage parlors, nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, beauty salons, hair removal services, spas, tattoo and piercing parlors, and all other non-medical, personal care services that cannot be provided while maintaining six feet of distance are closed.
All elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited anywhere in Dallas County. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices, and other medical facilities are directed to identify procedures that are deemed "elective" by assessing which procedures can be postponed or cancelled based on patient risk considering the emergency need for redirection of resources to COVID-19 response.
The City of Coppell, the Office of the Dallas County Judge and the Dallas County Health Authority urge people to not attend non-essential gatherings during the duration of this Order in order to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
To the extent individuals are using shared outdoor spaces, such as public parks or trails, they must maintain at least six feet of space from any other person at all times.
Due to increased demand for bath or toilet tissue resulting from stock up buying and individuals who purchase for resale, a mandatory limit on toilet paper sales is instituted until the supply chain meets the demand or two weeks, whichever comes first. All sales of bath or toilet tissue occurring in Dallas County are limited to the greater of: (a) twelve rolls per purchase or (b) one package per purchase.
Due to the public health emergency, the City of Coppell and the Office of the Dallas County Judge hereby advise the Dallas County Justices of the Peace to suspend eviction hearings and writs of possession for at least the next 60 days to prevent renters from being displaced.
Additionally, all City of Coppell facilities, with the exception of the Coppell Justice Center, which is to remain open in case of emergency, will close to the public effective 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23. Read more.
Existing Citywide Closures and Impacts (effective March 16)
Public and private community gatherings of 50 persons or more are prohibited anywhere in the city of Coppell.
A community gathering is any indoor or outdoor event or convening that brings together or is likely to bring together 50 or more people at the same time in a single room or other single confined or enclosed space, such as an auditorium, theatre, stadium (indoor or outdoor), event center, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space.
An outdoor community gathering is limited to events in confined outdoor spaces, which means an outdoor space that is enclosed by a fence, physical barrier, or other structure; and where people are present and are within 6-feet of one another for extended periods. For clarity, community gatherings include, but are not limited to, weddings, religious services, funerals, and other gatherings.
Please note: This Order does not prohibit gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building such as residential buildings or hotels, so long as 50 people are not present in any single space at the same time. This Order also does not prohibit the use of enclosed spaces where 50 or more people may be present at different times during the day, so long as 50 or more people are not present in the space at the same time. For example, residential buildings may continue to operate their common facilities, such as laundry facilities, so long as 50 or more people are not present at the same time.
This Order does not apply to airports and transit facilities, government buildings providing essential services, office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals and medical facilities, provided that employees take steps to implement social distancing protocols.
Public and private social or recreational gatherings of 10 persons or more are prohibited anywhere in the city of Coppell.
A social or recreational gathering is any indoor or outdoor event or convening that is primarily social or recreational in nature that brings together or is likely to bring together 10 or more people at the same time in a single room or other single confined or enclosed space. For clarity, social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, backyard barbecues, social events, sporting events, and other gatherings. Private facilities, such as county clubs, may still operate their outdoor facilities, such as golf or tennis courts, but must limit indoor activities, such as their card rooms and similar amenities to 10 people or less.
It is strongly recommended that social distancing protocols are followed for gatherings of 10 persons or less.
High-risk individuals [as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] are urged in the strongest terms possible to not attend any event.
If someone in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, the household is ordered to isolate at home. Members of the household cannot go to work, school, or any other community function.
Nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities are instructed to prohibit non-essential visitors from accessing their facilities unless to provide critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation.
Restaurants with or without a drive-in or drive-through services may only provide takeout, delivery or drive through service, as allowed by law.
Microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law.
Bars, lounges, taverns, or arcades, private clubs and gyms shall close.
All delivery hour restrictions for transport to or from any entity involved in the selling or distribution of food products, medicine, or medical supplies in Dallas County are hereby suspended for the next 60 days.
Existing City of Coppell Facility Closures (effective March 16)
The Coppell Senior and Community Center is closed to the public. Please contact Coppell Parks and Recreation at 972-462-5100 regarding rental reservations.
The CORE is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended.
Wagon Wheel Tennis Center is closed to the public. There will be no private lessons during this time.
The Biodiversity Education Center is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended.
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended.
Life Safety Park is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended.
All Coppell Fire Stations are limited to emergency operations and are closed to non-emergency public visits and programs.
Existing City of Coppell Service Impacts (effective March 16)
Public meetings of the Coppell City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission will continue as scheduled. All other board and commission meetings have been canceled.
All dockets, trials and hearings at the Coppell Municipal Court have been postponed through May 8, 2020. Jail hearings will proceed as normal.
The Planning Division will not accept zoning, plats or other land use cases through April 20, 2020.
In-home inspections involving water heaters, HVAC units, minor repairs, and roofs suspended.
Inspections for external improvements such as for fences, accessory structures and emergency utility inspections will continue.
City of Coppell Event Cancelations (effective March 16)
All planned activities at the Biodiversity Education Center have been suspended.
All planned activities at the Cozby Library and Community Commons have been suspended.
All planned activities at Life Safety Park have been suspended.
All planned activities at Wagon Wheel Tennis Center have been suspended.
All planned activities at The CORE have been suspended.
All planned activities at the Coppell Senior and Community Center have been suspended.
EarthFest scheduled for Saturday, April 18 has been canceled.
CozbyCon scheduled for Saturday, April 18 has been canceled.
Old Town Anniversary: Party on the Lawn scheduled for Friday, May 1 has been canceled.
Food Truck Frenzy scheduled for Saturday, May 9 has been canceled.
The Arts Center Grand Opening activities scheduled from May 14-16 have been postponed.
All CPAC community initiatives have been suspended.
Citizens on Patrol activities have been suspended.
Women’s Self-Defense classes have been suspended.
Junior Police Academy activities have been suspended.
The Police Department vs. Fire Department softball game has been postponed.
Coffee with Cops has been canceled.
Teen Diversion activities have been suspended.
The Explorers program activities have been suspended.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The City of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus for the latest information about closures and community impacts.
For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
