Coppell City Manager Mike Land updated the City Council on Tuesday of several facilities and programs that will reopen in the coming days.
This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase 2 of the Reopen Texas plan.
The plan calls for youth camps, youth sports and professional sports, without spectators, to resume May 31.
The Coppell Youth Sports Association is scheduled to open June 1, as are other organizations, with reduced schedules and activity.
The CORE recreation center will allow 25 percent of their maximum occupancy, by appointment, to exercise in the fitness areas for an hour at a time, with 30 minutes to close and sanitize the facility after.
Restrooms, lockers and showers will remain closed, to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. While the indoor pool is scheduled to open, outdoor pools, splash and play areas will remain closed. Depending on the state of the virus, the city will contemplate opening the outdoor pool July 1. Employees will be trained to handle COVID-19 protocol. The senior center will remain closed, to ensure the safety of its members.
Summer camps will tentatively start around July 6. However, they will be restricted to groups of 10 or fewer and will not be allowed to take trips, hold activities outside or use playgrounds.
Parks and dog parks are under review for reopening, while reservations for pavilions remain postponed until June 10, where families may meet in groups of 10 or fewer.
There is no scheduled date for phase three, which will allow 75 percent of occupancy in establishments. The city chose to wait until they saw case numbers from their community hospital.
While city offices and the municipal court are open, the city of Coppell encourages its residents to access their services online. Trials in municipal court will tentatively open in early July.
Libraries still conduct curbside pickup for residents, and quarantine returned books for 72 hours. Those who are unemployed and need a computer for job searching may set an appointment to use the computers. Libraries will also continue remote activities, which can be accessed on their website.
“There is no pressure that you have to do something by a certain date,” Land said. “It’s when it feels like it’s the right date for you, as it relates to all of the rules and guidelines.”
Coppell plans to continue working remotely, while teams who must work in the office will do so in rotating teams.
The fire station, normally open to tours and ride-alongs, will remain closed to the public to ensure the safety of the city’s first responders.
