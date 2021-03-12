Deputy City Manager Traci Leach gave a report on Tuesday discussing the city’s response to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s rescindment of COVID-19 restrictions.
GA34 allows establishments to return to pre-COVID-19 operational levels at 100% capacity, but it does not require them to do so. It also rescinds the mask mandate and supersedes any conflicting local law.
While the executive order removes the requirement to wear masks, Coppell city staff will continue to follow CDC guidelines including wearing masks when outside their offices or interacting with customers. The city also set in motion the installation of safety features including plexiglass dividers, floor markers, enhanced cleaning procedures and ultraviolet light systems at town center.
“The light has been tested to be effective against neutralizing bacteria and viruses,” Leach said.
The city is working toward bringing front-facing close to pre-COVID service levels while maintaining safety measures. Additionally, the staff plans to reengage part-time employees to assist in operating at full hours. All online services will continue to be offered to residents who don’t feel comfortable with coming into the facilities.
“We’ll continue with safety measures including staff rotations to ensure continuity of operation,” Leach said. “There will be some instances where the hours and services will not quite reach pre-covid levels.”
Recreation centers like the CORE will expand its hours to full operation beginning April 5. From Monday through Friday, the facility will open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Coppell Senior and Community Center is scheduled to open April 19 for registration and signing up for classes.
“Because we have been closed for a year, every membership has expired,” Leach said. “We are going to automatically renew everyone’s membership for free. Everyone will be current through Dec. 31 of this year.”
The senior center will open for in-person programs and fitness center use beginning May 3. The facility will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This is a really big deal for us,” Leach said. “Nothing has occurred over there in person. It has only been virtual programming and activity.”
The Cozby Library and library commons expanded its hours and eliminated the requirement to register for an appointment to visit the library. Many of the rooms will continue to stay closed, but the city looks to reopen these as well. The library is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside services will remain open for those who wish to limit contact.
The council plans to continue conducting hybrid meetings within the 30-day grace period given by Abbott. The council will open the facility for an in-person audience with key rows blocked off to maintain social distancing.
More information can be found at coppelltx.gov/600/COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.