The annual 5K for Coppell Special Olympics still take place this year, but it will look a little different.
Organizers said given the uncertainty with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the event will be a virtual 5K. It’s set to take place Oct. 24, or any date of the participants’ choosing.
Get You In Shape Fitness, a Coppell fitness company, will be the title sponsor for the event.
Coppell business owner Brad Linder, founder of Get You In Shape Fitness, started the 5K in 2010 with his wife Cynthia Linder.
“Cynthia was a Special Education Teacher in Coppell and was also a basketball coach for the Coppell Special Olympic Teams. They did not have many basketballs or jerseys so we decided to host a 5k to help raise to money for the basic needs they had.”
In the past 10 years, because of the support of the Coppell community, Get You In Shape has been able to raise over $95,000 to support the local Coppell Special Olympics Athletes. Linder said, “It’s our mission to give back to the community and support our local charities. Since this one event is something that is close to our hearts, we have been blessed to be able to give back and help make a difference.”
The goal for the event is to continue to rally around athletes with special needs and provide the financial support that this great organization needs. This one event provides 90% of their funding for the entire year. These funds go toward their various sports such as bowling, soccer, aquatics, track and field, basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and bocce ball through the year.
The funds from the Coppell 5K include uniforms, transportation, equipment and event fees. This financial support enables the athletes to receive letter jackets at their annual Special Olympics Banquet and provides banners and signage for traveling competitions.
Linder said, “For those that want to help make this event a success but may not want to participate, there is an option to make a small or large donation to help support the Coppell Special Olympics Teams.”
For more information and to register for this family-friendly, community event visit Coppell5K.com.
For information on Coppell Special Olympics, visit CoppellSO.org.
