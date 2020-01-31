Coppell Arts Center, the much-anticipated multi-purpose, state-of-the-art facility that will bring locally and nationally recognized music, dance, theater and visual arts performances and programs to Coppell, announced Thursday its partnership with Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
Mr. Cooper Group, a leading home loan and real estate services company, is a supporter of the arts, believing firmly in the positive impact the arts have on community building and business.
Mr. Cooper Group’s own artist-in-residence program aims to support the community and inspire innovation in the workplace. It has featured more than 120 one-of-a-kind art installations from commissioned artists.
In honor of the partnership, the center’s lobby will be named the “Mr. Cooper Group Gallery Lobby.” Much like Mr. Cooper Group’s artist-in-residence program, the Mr. Cooper Group Gallery Lobby will showcase work from local and touring visual artists, ranging from 2-D art, to sculptures, digital media and more. The lobby’s all-glass curtain wall provides natural lighting and is scheduled to be completed in early February 2020.
“The Mr. Cooper Group team has a deep appreciation for the impact art experiences can have on people and the community. We’ve seen first-hand how art can inspire creative thinking and bring joy to our team members through our own Artist-in-Residence program, so we’re excited to support the Coppell Arts Center, located just minutes from our company headquarters,” said Dana Dillard, executive vice president, corporate social responsibility at Mr. Cooper Group. “We look forward to being a part of this transformative venue designed to showcase the best the community has to offer.”
In addition to the newest partnership, the Arts Center also announced that Shuler Shook, an internationally recognized design firm and theatre planning and architectural lighting design expert, has joined Corgan, the architectural firm, and world-renowned acoustics firm Jaffe Holden to help complete the state-of-the-art facility.
Complementing news of the growing design team, the center announced its expanded plans for its reception hall. When not in use for ticketed shows, the center will transform its reception hall to The Hangar, Old Town Coppell’s first nightlife venue offering a more casual, non-ticketed option for experiencing the Center.
Programming at The Hangar will start in the fall and is expected to include evenings of dueling pianos, a bluegrass band, stand-up comedians and more for a small cover charge at the door with food and drink available for purchase.
Along with the nightlife for adults in Coppell, the center also will offer a teen hangout that provides a safe place for Coppell youth to call their own, where they can try new things each week, such as e-sports, karaoke, board games and more.
“For Coppell and nearby cities we will serve, I am ecstatic to see the Coppell Arts Center taking shape. From our experienced design team, to our founding donors VARIDESK and Mr. Cooper Group, and an exciting, developing slate of programming, we are poised to bring brand new experiences to an incredible, historic pocket of North Texas,” says Alex Hargis, Coppell Arts Center’s managing director. “We can’t wait to open our doors to everyone this May.”
The Coppell Arts Center is redefining local entertainment by attracting and presenting high quality, nationally touring shows and local arts groups. The center is partnering with more than 10 community groups and will be home to five resident companies, including The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell.
The center’s goal is to offer something for everyone, including a teen hang out, family-friendly events, nightlife for adults, art workshops for kids, as well as free and ticketed concerts, performances, exhibitions, and events. Mirroring Coppell’s diverse cultures, the center will present shows and host events like Diwali festivals and K-pop concerts and have corresponding cultural food options for sale.
