The Coppell Arts Center has partnered with Coppell ISD, Coppell Creatives and the Coppell Arts Council to launch an art movement within our community.
With residents of Coppell respecting social distancing and shelter in place orders, many of our neighbors are using this opportunity to get creative. Work is being shared in different places online, and this creativity inspired the art groups of Coppell to unite and create a virtual exhibit for the community called “Art in Place Coppell.”
The center invites community members to share all kinds of visual and performing arts made during this period of social distancing and sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We intend to share the community art on a broad platform to show how, in uncertain times, a community can turn to art and be a voice for exploration and healing,” center representatives said. “Once the COVID-19 pandemic passes and the Coppell Arts Center opens, curated pieces of art from this virtual exhibit will be on display at the Arts Center and featured in Coppell ISD’s magazine.”
To participate, all art must be created within the window of time the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area locally and must be family-friendly. All ages and ability levels are encouraged to submit.
Upload your entry on Instagram by including the #ARTinPlaceCoppell on your Instagram post. The Coppell Arts Center, Coppell ISD, Coppell Creatives and the Coppell Arts Council will curate featured entries on their respective pages weekly.
Entries will be accepted on an ongoing basis. By using the #ARTinPlaceCoppell when submitting your work, you are giving permission for your work to be included in this virtual exhibit and to be shared by the Coppell Arts Center, Coppell ISD, Coppell Creatives and the Coppell Arts Council.
For more information, visit coppellartscenter.org.
