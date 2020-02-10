Mesquite Police recently arrested a Coppell man, Jason Thomas, 40, for aggravated sexual assault of a child following an investigation.
According to a press release, on Jan. 12, the Mesquite Police Department received a report of a delayed aggravated sexual assault of a child. The investigation revealed that Thomas had sexual contact with a juvenile female under the age of 14.
Following this investigation, an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was obtained and Thomas was arrested today at his home without incident. His bond is set at $50,000.
According to the Texas Penal Code, the minimum term of imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault against a child is 25 years if the victim of the offense is younger than six years of age at the time the offense is committed; or the victim of the offense is younger than 14 years of age at the time the offense is committed.
Police said the investigation revealed that Thomas is currently employed as the associate pastor of Worship at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell. If anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Thomas, call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator T. Rountree at 972-329-8303.
