 Courtesy of Ballet Academy of Texas in Coppell

Dancers and staff from the Ballet Academy of Texas in Coppell received top honors at the recent Youth America Grand Prix competition in Dallas.  

This international competition included over 800 dancers from throughout the United States.  The top honor of “Outstanding School” was shared between the Ballet Academy and a school in North Dallas after a stellar weekend of performances. The school also had two Ensemble entries that tied for third place.

Several individual students of the Academy’s Director, Lisa Slagle, and her staff were also recognized.  

Pictured here are Isabella Desabrais, 16, and Trevin Ralphs, 15, first-place winners in the Pas de Deux category.  Ralphs also received second place in the Senior Men’s Classical division, and Desabrais finished in the top 24 of her division.  

Other winners included Joseph Dang, second place in the Men’s Contemporary division, Pearl Smith, top 12 in Women’s Classical division, and Eden Lim, top 24 of her division.

Two other gentlemen were recognized in the top six Men’s division: Ben Nemmers, 16, and Adrian Fite, 16.  

All of these dancers will be performing in April as part of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas’ annual Spring performances at the Irving Arts Center , as well as several times in the upcoming months at the beautiful new Coppell Arts Center.  

For more information go to balletacademyoftexas.com or balletensembleoftexas.org.

