Each year, the Coppell City Council works to ensure that Coppell maintains its high-quality services while also respecting residents' pocketbooks.
The city takes pride in its conservative approach to fiscal responsibility and transparency, and continuously receives accolades from outside agencies regarding its financial strategy and prudent budgeting practices. A strong history of effective financial planning has allowed the city of Coppell to respond to both planned and unanticipated impacts with minimal disruption to high-quality services and quality-of-life programs.
The budget process starts with the Coppell community. City staff uses input from residents and businesses to inform proposed projects and programs. As part of the annual budget process, City Council holds numerous public workshops, and residents are encouraged to get involved, attend, and provide feedback.
Key dates:
- July 8, 2021, 6 p.m.: Budget workshop - Council will discuss funding for Local Service Organizations.
- July 20, 2021, 6 p.m.: Budget workshop - Council will discuss the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund and Special Revenue Funds.
- July 22, 2021, 6 p.m.: Budget workshop - Council will discuss the Debt Service Fund and General Fund.
- July 29, 2021, 6 p.m.: Budget workshop - Council will conduct a final budget review.
- Aug. 5, 2021: Proposed budget and tax rate filed with City Secretary and made available for public review, per City Charter.
- Aug. 10, 2021, 7:30 p.m.: City Council Meeting - Public hearings held to discuss Crime Control & Prevention District, proposed budget and tax rate. Council will vote on the proposed budget and tax rate.
How does the City craft the proposed budget each year?
Unlike many organizations, the city of Coppell’s fiscal year does not coincide with the calendar year. Instead, the city’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The city’s annual budget planning process kicks off in February, public meetings begin in July, and the budget is scheduled for adoption in August.
In early February, city departments begin to prepare their operating budget requests and requests for enhancements, which are requests for items or services over $10,000, such as public safety vehicles. During this time, city staff adjust their routine operating budgets, acquire pricing for enhancements, and update their annual goals. In mid-March, all documents and requests are turned in to the Finance Department for review.
In April of each year, the city holds a Town Hall meeting for the public. Staff presents their current projects and major projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year. During the Town Hall, residents are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback on things that they would like the city to include in the budget.
In late April, the Finance Department and the City Manager’s Office meet with all departments to discuss budget requests and clarify projections. After these meetings, the budget begins to take shape.
The directors of all city departments meet in May to review the proposals, prioritize requests and incorporate the goals established by City Council. The Finance Department then develops a rough draft of the budget.
Then, the City Manager’s Office and the Finance Department present draft budget information to City Council. This year, four budget workshops will be held and open to the public.
During the first workshop, this year on July 8, City Council will hear presentations from local service organizations requesting city funding. Any funding assistance to local non-profit organizations approved by the City Council goes toward programs that have a direct impact on Coppell residents.
City Council will review the draft budgets for the water and sewer fund and special revenue funds during the second workshop, this year on July 20.
On July 22, during the third budget workshop, the proposed debt service and general fund budgets will be presented to council. The general fund comprises approximately half of the city’s total operating budget, and it includes the bulk of the city’s normal operating cost.
Due to legislation implemented by the state, the city will publish a draft proposed budget on July 9. The draft proposed budget fulfills only the legal requirements and is significantly more condensed than the long format version that is made available for review in August.
Traditionally, on July 25 of each year, the city receives the certified property values from the appraisal districts, which are used to calculate the property tax bills. Staff adjusts the draft budget to reflect the certified values as soon as they are available. Then the Coppell City Council will meet in late July, this year on July 29, for a budget workshop to conduct a final review of the proposed budget. Council will also discuss the proposed tax rate.
A new edition of the proposed budget based on the certified estimated values received from the Appraisal Districts will be publicized for public review on Aug. 5. Per City Charter, the proposed budget must be filed with the city secretary on Aug. 5 of each year.
During the regularly scheduled August 10 City Council Meeting, a public hearing will be held to allow residents to provide feedback on both the proposed tax rate and budget. City Council will then vote on the proposed budget and tax rate at that same meeting.
Stay informed and learn all about the city of Coppell budget at coppelltx.gov/budget.
