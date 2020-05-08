Based on Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders, the President’s Opening up American Guidelines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and local recommendations, the City of Coppell will begin to once again open its doors to the public on Monday, May 11. Although most City of Coppell facilities will remain closed for the time being, a limited number of facilities will be accessible to the public on May 11.
While the following City of Coppell facilities will be open to the public, the City continues to encourage residents to visit the website, coppelltx.gov, or call 972-462-0022 to conduct City business remotely. Additionally, please be aware that special hours or temporary processes and requirements may be in place to protect customers and employees. Hours of operation and other impacts are subject to change as circumstances warrant.
COPPELL TOWN CENTER – 255 Parkway Blvd.
- Staff offices in Coppell Town Center remain closed to the public.
- All visitors to Coppell Town Center must wear a mask or similar covering over their nose and mouth to enter the building.
Utility Billing
- The front window of the Utility Billing division will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday beginning Monday, May 11. Though residents are encouraged to use other payment options, water bill payments can be made in person at the window.
- If you experience difficulty paying your City of Coppell utility bill, please contact Utility Billing at 972-304-3695.
- Options are available to pay utility bills without coming to Town Center:
- Pay utility bills online at coppelltx.gov/water
- Sign up for bank drafts at coppelltx.gov/water
- Mail payments to City of Coppell, P.O. Box 9478, Coppell, Texas 75019
- Drop payment off in the secure drop box outside of Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd. The drop box is located next to the book drop in Town Center's north parking lot.
Open Records
- The City Secretary's Office will continue to fill requests electronically.
- To request material that cannot be sent through email, contact the City Secretary’s Office at citysec@coppelltx.gov or 972-304-3669.
265 PARKWAY BOULEVARD
- All visitors to 265 Parkway Boulevard must wear a mask or similar covering over their nose and mouth to enter the building.
- The lobby of 265 Parkway Blvd. will be open to the public from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday beginning on Monday, May 11. Staff offices will be closed to the public, and meetings will be by appointment only.
Community Development: Building Inspections, Planning and Development Services, Environmental Health, Code Compliance and Economic Development
- All contractor registrations, permit applications and payments will be handled through the Customer Self Service portal. The portal and instructions to create an account can be found at coppelltx.gov/ccs-videos. Customers wishing to complete an application in person will be asked to utilize one of the computers in the front lobby of 265 Parkway Blvd. to access the Customer Self Service portal. While an appointment is recommended to ensure the availability of a computer, appointments are not required to utilize the computers.
- Contractor Registration forms can be found at coppelltx.gov. Please email completed Contractor Registration forms to inspect@coppelltx.gov.
- In-home inspections involving water heaters, HVAC units, slab leaks, or gas line, electrical or minor plumbing repairs may be conducted virtually.
- Inspections may be scheduled through the Customer Self Service portal at coppelltx.gov/ccs-videos. Then, email inspect@coppelltx.gov to set up an appointment. A limited number or virtual inspections may be scheduled per day. Virtual inspections will be performed during regular business hours. The available time frame for inspections will be established daily by staff.
- For more information about virtual inspections, call 972-304-3500.
- Planning applications will be submitted on-line through the Customer Self Service portal or via email to planning@coppelltx.gov. Applicants must schedule a virtual meeting with staff to review submittals. For more information on Planning application submittals, call 972-304-3678.
- All meetings will be by appointment only. Call 972-304-3500 to schedule an appointment.
Public Works
- Residents and contractors are encouraged to use virtual services or schedule an appointment. Engineering-related service requests may be made by calling 972-304-3679 or emailing engineer@coppelltx.gov.
- Engineering inspections will proceed as projects dictate.
COPPELL SERVICE CENTER
- All visitors to the Coppell Service Center must wear a mask or similar covering over their nose and mouth to enter the building.
- The Coppell Service Center will be open to the public from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday beginning Monday, May 11.
- Public Works Operations and Utilities can be reached at 972-462-5150.
COPPELL PARKS AND RECREATION FACILITIES
- For inquiries related to Parks and Recreation facilities, call 972-462-5100.
- When using the parks and open spaces, limit groups to 10 or less in circumstances that do not easily allow for appropriate social distancing.
Tennis Center
- Wagon Wheel Tennis Center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 11.
- Temporary Facility Hours:
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday Closed
- Saturday 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Reservations for courts must be made and paid for in advance of your arrival at the tennis center. Walk-up play will not be permitted. Guests without a reservation will be asked to exit the facility and try making the reservation from their vehicle.
- Residents have many options to make reservations:
- Court reservations can be made by calling 972-393-5687. The center can take payment over the phone by credit card, WAG Cash, or by using a punch card.
- Please be ready to provide name and contact information for other players in your group at time of reservation.
- Court reservations can be made online by visiting coppellactivites.com. To book a court online, you must have created an account and purchase the court at the time of reservation using a credit card or WAG Cash.
- Cash payment will not be accepted for any services or court rentals at this time.
- Half of the courts (tennis and pickleball) will be open to the public. Strict social distancing guidelines must be followed. Large gatherings will not be permitted.
- Singles play, doubles play and tennis lessons (private and semi-private) will be available.
- Tennis racquet restringing will be available.
- The Tennis Ball Machine will not be available at this time.
- The number of players at any given time will be restricted to 32.
- The lobby and Pro Shop will remain closed with limited restroom access.
- There will be no towel service, no water on tennis courts, benches will be roped off and bleacher seating will be inaccessible.
COZBY LIBRARY AND COMMUNITY COMMONS
- The Cozby Library and Community Commons will remain closed to the public until further notice.
- The library began offering limited curbside hold pickup on May 4. All books, audiobooks, and videos placed on hold will be available for pickup beginning May 11.
- Residents must call ahead to schedule a pickup. For more details or to schedule a pick-up, contact the library at 972-304-3655 or email library@coppelltx.gov.
The City of Coppell is committed to providing continuity of government services for Coppell residents while helping ensure residents and City of Coppell employees stay safe. The City is working to ensure that necessary cleaning supplies are on hand and that all employees and residents will remain safe once the doors to the remaining City facilities open to the public once again.
“We are beginning to relax some of the restrictions we put in place to reduce the number of visitors to our facilities,” said City Manager Mike Land. “If you come see is in person, we still ask that you take the appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus. Visitors to our facilities must wear a mask upon entering, and we will have other safety measures in place to help protect our staff and community. We are working to reopen all of our facilities in a strategic manner. We need a little time to get our new processes down to ensure that we can greet you safely.”
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The City of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus for the latest information about community impacts.
For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
