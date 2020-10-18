Fall season brings many positive changes: crisp, cooler evenings; pumpkin spice versions of almost every snack or beverage; even a feeling that holidays are right around the corner with the reminder that gratitude is the best attitude.
It’s a time to continue thinking about helping others in a life-saving way, especially during a pandemic. Blood donation is a way you can do that.
Trusted ER is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, at 720 North Denton Tap Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Anusha Kakileti at akakileti@gmail.com.
“At Trusted ER, we understand the importance of blood donations, especially during these uncertain times when donations have drastically decreased,” said Dr. Harvey Castro, MD, of Trusted ER. “As always, we are more than happy to be a healthcare resource for our community, and we are glad to partner with Carter BloodCare for this life-saving initiative.”
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This helps manage “socially distancing.” Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus and creates greater space between donors’ beds at indoor blood drives.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government- issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org. For more information on antibody testing for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control web site.
Many people know someone that has recovered from COVID-19. A person with the antibodies that helped them survive could be uniquely qualified to help patients currently hospitalized with the disease. The plasma from these recovered patients is called COVID-19 convalescent plasma and it is being transfused to treat COVID-19. Go to carterbloodcare.org/plasma-donations-for-treating-covid-19 to learn more or to sign up for donating convalescent plasma.
