City officials celebrated the next step in bringing in Coppell’s fourth fire station Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The new station will be located at 440 Northpoint Drive, just north of Wagon Wheel Park.
The fire station is expected to be open in December.
“The addition of Fire Station No. 4 will allow the Fire Department to continue to meet safe and effective response and service levels associated with recent growth and development, particularly commercial development on the city's west side,” a press release stated. “The new station will also provide a larger number of residents with necessary services and help the city maintain its ISO-1 rating, which lowers homeowner and business insurance premiums and provides residents with the highest level of protection and emergency responsiveness.”
Candidate filings
Residents who are interested in filing to run for the Coppell City Council can do so before Feb. 14.
Places 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election this year. The election is May 2.
Applications, forms, and information regarding running for elected office can be found at coppelltx.gov/election.
Voting registration deadline
The last day to register to vote for the March 3 Primary Election is Monday.
Dallas County residents can register to vote at dallascountyvotes.org. Denton County residents can register to vote at votedenton.com.
Federal, state and county seats are up for election.
It’s Time Coppell
Coppell residents are encouraged to sign up to participate in the It’s Time Texas Community Challenge.
Cities that sign up and make the biggest strides in improving overall health with a prize.
The eight-week challenge encourages communities across the state to work toward living a healthy lifestyle. During the challenge, community members complete a number of healthy tasks, such as riding a bike or taking a walk, that gives them points.
Visit ittcommunitychallenge.com to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.