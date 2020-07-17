Coppell businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeking financial relief from the city can soon make their request.
The first round of applications for two grant programs begins July 22 and runs until July 29.
The city, which is expected to receive $2.2 million in CARES Act funding from Dallas County, has created two grant programs for eligible businesses – the Restaurant Assistance Grant program and the Business Retrofit Grant program.
Tuesday the City Council approved a resolution to move forward with both programs.
Both grants have similar eligibility criteria. They must be located in Coppell, in compliance with the city’s code of ordinances and they can’t be in litigation against the city or the county
Coppell is dedicating $660,000 for its Restaurant Assistance Grant program. Restaurants can receive $55 per occupant. Restaurants must have endured at least a 25 percent loss in revenue because of the pandemic.
Coppell has dedicated $990,000 for the Business Retrofit Grant program, which is for businesses that are retrofitting their physical or virtual space to meet public health and/or safety concerns.
They can be reimbursed for expenditures up to $5,000. Eligible items include plexiglass, cleaning supplies used to clean common touch locations, personal protective equipment, the cost to create an online purchasing system and others.
“Our desire that businesses that provide these items in Coppell, businesses will purchase these from them,” said Mindi Hurley, community development director. “So we have put resources on our website that list all of the businesses in Coppell that provide all of these reimbursable items. We’ll add to it as we learn more.”
In addition to the other requirements, eligible businesses have a storefront in Coppell and must be open to the public.
Hurley said Dallas County has approved both programs. Applications for the programs can be found at coppelltx.gov/grants.
Hurley said businesses can apply for both grants, but she said the priority will be given to those that have not received grants.
She said the city won’t distribute money until it has received CARES Act funding.
Hurley said approximately 350 businesses would qualify for the business retrofit grant and there are 85-90 restaurants in the city.
City leaders said the allocation of the programs could change once they see how well the initial stages have gone.
“We’ll probably go for a couple of months on the retrofit grants and see where we stand,” said City Manager Mike Land, “and then go back to Dallas County and say, ‘We have available funds that could be broadened in terms of their use and here are the ideas. Are they acceptable? If so we have the ability to move forward with expanding the program.’”
Tuesday the council also approved a resolution that allows the city to distribute funds to three social service organizations – Metrocrest Services, which has asked for $244,000, Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County ($25,500) and the YMCA. More details are needed for distribution of funds to the YMCA.
