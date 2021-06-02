While the COVID-19 pandemic caused many local businesses to struggle, and in some cases shut down, the Coppell Chamber of Commerce had a different outcome.
The chamber is going through a change in direction, a decision the Chamber Board made in 2018.
Ellie Braxton-Leveen, the chamber’s president and CEO, said the chamber was in the midst of writing its new business plan in 2020.
“Then COVID brought everything to a screeching halt,” Braxton-Leveen said.
So for the next few months the chamber accelerated its plan to change direction. The chamber used the time that businesses were shut down to rethink programs and rewrite its budget.
“We concluded our No. 1 focus was to represent the business community. Period.”
Braxton-Leveen said the board’s decision in 2018 was to focus more on commerce. That meant incorporating more economic development and government affairs initiatives. It meant building relationships with Coppell’s economic base – manufacturing, distribution and D/FW International Airport.
Over the last several months the chamber has tackled those goals in a variety of ways.
It created an Economic Development Partnership Council to strengthen relationships with the manufacturing and distribution industries and the airport. The council meets quarterly.
“We share best practices, tour facilities and do business with each other to support each other,” Braxton-Leveen said.
The chamber changed the role of its Government Affairs Committee to serve as a watchdog for what’s happening in Austin and Washington D.C.
Braxton-Leveen said one of the committee’s goals this year was to help defeat House Bill 4072, which would have changed how sales tax for online goods are paid. Braxton-Leveen that bill, which never made it out of the House, could have cost Texas businesses $720 million.
“We helped defeat that bill, and we’re very excited about that,” Braxton-Leveen said. “We made a lot of noise and got a lot of chambers to make noise.”
The chamber has also shifted the focus of its Women’s Alliance. Braxton-Leveen said the group started out as a women in business organization that included luncheons, speakers and fundraising for scholarships. But a survey of its members indicated they wanted to learn more about entrepreneurship and networking.
“With that, we restructured when we meet, we have more networking and more break-out groups,” Braxton-Leveen said. “Whether you work from home or you’re the CEO of a major corporation, we wanted to bring people together to learn how to do business.”
The chamber has enhanced its networking groups and now meets weekly instead of monthly.
It has created the Lunch Mob, a group that has lunch at different Coppell restaurants.
Braxton-Leveen said throughout it all, the chamber continued to help businesses that were struggling because of the pandemic.
“When COVID struck we made the decision to help any business,” she said. “We came up with the Chamber Recovery Task Force, and we meet every week to talk about how the businesses are doing. They’re all volunteers, and I’m proud that they’ve taken the time to do this.”
But perhaps just as important to the chamber’s redirection have been its recruiting efforts. The chamber recently hosted a membership extravaganza in which 95 volunteers helped recruit approximately 100 new members in a three-day period. They also got 16 existing members to upgrade their membership.
“In 2018 the board made the decision to revamp the chamber,” Braxton-Leveen said. “I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken to do that, even during the unprecedented times that we experienced. We still have many changes, but we’re coming out on the other side as a larger and stronger chamber.”
