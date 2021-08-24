The Coppell Chamber of Commerce will host its fourth annual Women’s Health Panel “Strategies For Putting Health First” from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom.
Panelists will share their expertise in a virtual audience Q&A format.
The panelists are:
- Tina Ali Mohammad, MD – psychiatrist at Group Analytic Practice of Dallas
- Amy Balis, MD – radiologist and medical director at BaylorScott&White Women’s Imaging - Irving
- Darshna Chandrasekahara, MD – obstetrician and gynecologist at Gateway Ob/Gyn
- Tiffanny Jones, MD – reproductive endocrinologist at Conceive Fertility Center
- Lisa Shumate, MD – pediatrician at MD Pediatric Associates
Register at http://business.coppellchamber.org/events/details/coppell-women-s-alliance-healthcare-panel-21081.
