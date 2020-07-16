The majority of the Coppell City Council doesn’t favor broadening the city’s chicken ordinance.
During a work session Tuesday, four members of the council said they were against pursuing changes to the ordinance that would have increased the number of fowl that’s allowed in residential areas. Three council members supported an amendment.
Development Services Administrator Matt Steer and Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented to council the history of the ordinance, what surrounding communities allow and proposed changes to the ordinance.
At the May 26 meeting, Coppell resident Rebecca Visconti presented the value and benefits of raising backyard chickens and what surrounding communities are allowing and requiring. The council asked the city staff to follow up with a workshop presentation.
Steer said that the current ordinance allows fowl and swine in the agricultural district, and they are to be kept at least 100 feet from any property line. Chickens are expressly prohibited in all residential areas throughout the city. Hens would also stay in an enclosure, so they do not wander around the yard, rodents do not get into the food and predators do not poach on residents’ properties.
Steer’s proposed amendment allowed for up to four hens on properties under 7,500 square feet and six hens for properties over 7,500 square feet. Roosters remain prohibited from residential areas, and hens must be distant from dwelling spaces.
“I think there are several cities that have good restrictions if we’re going to consider this,” Councilmember Mark Hill said. “The restriction maxing it at six if it’s less than an acre is too high. I think maxing it at four is much better. Absolutely no peafowl should be allowed because they are so loud. You may as well have a loud rooster in that case. I think no slaughter in public would be important to include, along with minimum separation from any dwelling of at least 50 feet, the prohibition of offensive odors will be crucial and no roosters.”
Most surrounding cities, according to Visconti and Steer’s presentation, allow backyard chickens in single-family residential districts. Typical regulations within a single-family district limit the number of chickens and require some distance between the enclosure and the property line. The council questioned how other cities’ ordinances were monitored.
“It is mostly complaint based,” Boswell said. “We can look at the number of times it has happened. Lewisville has looked at their ordinance several times and has amended it a few times. I remember when I worked at Lewisville, we only had a handful of people apply for permits. It won’t be people coming out of the woodworks applying. I will just be a handful, like my daughter for instance.”
Councilmembers Wes Mays and Gary Roden were concerned with limits on how many animals residents were allowed to own.
“I was interested in the Lewisville ordinance that capped total number of animals,” Roden said. “If I’m correct, we have a limitation on how many dogs and cats you can have. What I’m thinking is if you can have six chickens, and you can have six dogs and six cats and six whatever that would be a bit of a problem for me, so I like the idea of having a limitation on how many animals we allow. I’m having trouble understanding how we are supposed to monitor and enforce all of this, but I thought it was an interesting concept.”
Mayor Karen Hunt, along with Roden, Mays and Councilwoman Brianna Hinojosa-Smith agreed that they did not feel ready to pass an ordinance allowing hens.
“I understand the ask, but I’m struggling to reconcile to enable the use of chickens with the way our city’s built and the residents who live here,” Mays said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.