The city of Coppell is doing what it can to help residents who were impacted by last week’s winter storm.
Tuesday the City Council approved an extension to the disaster declaration that Mayor Karen Hunt signed Feb. 17. The extension will run through March 25.
Coppell’s declaration includes a provision to allow the city to waive plumbing permit fees.
During Tuesday’s meeting Jennifer Miller, director of finance, updated the council on other ways the city is helping residents.
Miller said the city will not cut off utilities or assess penalties for the utility bills due Feb. 20 because of the delay in getting the bills sent out.
In addition, the city is considering an alternate to its leak adjustment program for residents who experienced a significantly larger water use because of a leak that stemmed from broken pipes. That will have to come before the council at a future meeting.
“We’re researching different things we can do to provide relief to the citizens,” Miller said.
Mindi Hurley, community development director, said the city has expedited the process for permitting for plumbing and inspections.
“Plumbers can call inspectors and receive a remote virtual inspection on the spot,” Hurley said. “With the extension of the declaration of emergency all permitting fees related to plumbing repairs will be waived.”
She said an updated list of registered plumbers will be posted on the city’s website at the end of each day.
“We have also put information about requirements for plumbing repairs on our website to help residents navigate as they start to repair their homes,” Hurley said.
The city is also created a form for residents to fill out to allow for a temporary portable on-demand storage unit to provide a way for residents to store their belongings during home repairs.
During the meeting, several department heads updated the council on how their departments handled the storm that resulted in mass power outages and ultimately frozen pipes, water leaks and other issues.
Fire Chief Kevin Richardson said his department received approximately 700 calls for service over a six-day period, including approximately 420 that were water related.
“I’ve been with this fire department for 28 to 29 years, and this was the most call volume that I’ve seen in a six-day period,” Richardson said.
Kent Collins, director of public works, said his department received approximately 570 calls for service, including 200 on Feb. 17 alone.
He described various issues his crews dealt with, including a water main break on Sandy Lake Road east of Denton Tap Road.
The CORE was used as a warming center during the week of the storm. Jessica Carpenter, director of parks and recreation, said approximately 335 people came to the center. She said The CORE was one of the few facilities in Dallas County that allowed pets.
On Feb. 20 The CORE turned into a water distribution site. She said the city distributed approximately 290 cases of water.
The council and City Manager Mike Land thanked the city employees for their work during the week of the storm, which included longer shifts, often times working outside in the cold and providing help in other departments.
“There were hundreds of people behind these faces that were in the field and doing yeoman’s work,” Land said. “And I call it the Herculean effort that was put into it because they were fighting every minute of every day throughout that entire week. It was amazing to see how hard they were fighting for this community to make sure they were being taken care of.”
