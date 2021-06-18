The Coppell Community Chorale announced the inaugural season of Summer Music Workshop Series.
“Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Singing – But Were
Afraid to Ask” is a 4-week series of seminars and workshops intended to educate, entertain, and inspire the community to sing. Each 90-minute session will explore a different aspect of choral music. All levels
of singer are encouraged to attend.
Sessions will be held Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. on July 19, July 26, August 2, and August 9 at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St., Coppell. Attendees may register for individual sessions or the entire series.
Individual sessions are $25 each per person or $90 for all four sessions. Enrollment is now open at coppellcommunitychorale.com.
July 19
Fundamentals of Singing – There are dozens of studies showing that learning a musical skill improves
concentration and focus. Using fun musical examples, attendees will leave with renewed confidence in
their personal musicianship.
Allison Hartzell, Artistic Director, Coppell Community Chorale
July 26
Making Connections – Who is on your playlist? Choirs perform music from the medieval era to the
present. Gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for all types of music and why it matters.
Dr. Joshua Brown, Director of Choral Activities, Ouachita Baptist University
August 2
Elements of Music – Choirs strive for Sound Unity. Singers use rhythm, melody, harmony, form, timbre,
tone, expression, and intonation. But what does that mean?
Nathan Benavides, Director, CCC Variations and Erin Baker, Director, Coppell Children’s Chorus
August 9
Follow the Director – Singing in a choir is all about teamwork. Being part of a choir helps you consider
how the individual helps shape the whole. Build your choral confidence with group performance skills.
Greg Clancy, Musical Director, Vocal Majority (tentative)
