The Coppell Community Chorale announced the inaugural season of Summer Music Workshop Series.

“Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Singing – But Were

Afraid to Ask” is a 4-week series of seminars and workshops intended to educate, entertain, and inspire the community to sing. Each 90-minute session will explore a different aspect of choral music. All levels

of singer are encouraged to attend.

Sessions will be held Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. on July 19, July 26, August 2, and August 9 at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St., Coppell. Attendees may register for individual sessions or the entire series.

Individual sessions are $25 each per person or $90 for all four sessions. Enrollment is now open at coppellcommunitychorale.com.

July 19

Fundamentals of Singing – There are dozens of studies showing that learning a musical skill improves

concentration and focus. Using fun musical examples, attendees will leave with renewed confidence in

their personal musicianship.

Allison Hartzell, Artistic Director, Coppell Community Chorale

July 26

Making Connections – Who is on your playlist? Choirs perform music from the medieval era to the

present. Gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for all types of music and why it matters.

Dr. Joshua Brown, Director of Choral Activities, Ouachita Baptist University

August 2

Elements of Music – Choirs strive for Sound Unity. Singers use rhythm, melody, harmony, form, timbre,

tone, expression, and intonation. But what does that mean?

Nathan Benavides, Director, CCC Variations and Erin Baker, Director, Coppell Children’s Chorus

August 9

Follow the Director – Singing in a choir is all about teamwork. Being part of a choir helps you consider

how the individual helps shape the whole. Build your choral confidence with group performance skills.

Greg Clancy, Musical Director, Vocal Majority (tentative)

