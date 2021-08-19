The Coppell Community Chorale will award two scholarships to students who have demonstrated appreciation for choral music through participation in school, church, and/or community choir and who intend to pursue an academic challenge in a discipline other than, or in addition to, music in the 2022- 23 academic year.
The minimum amount to be awarded for each scholarship will be $500. Applications will be available in January 2022 at coppellcommunitychorale.com.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in a two- or four-year degree program at an accredited college or university during the 2022-2023 academic year and submit a completed application and an essay about “How choir has positively influenced my life.”
Students who have performed with the Coppell Community Chorale will be given preference for this award. Membership in Coppell Community Chorale is open to individuals 14 years and older. No auditions are required. The ability to read music is not a requirement.
When possible, the Chorale provides rehearsal tracks for participants’ convenience. Member dues are $75 per semester, payable at the beginning of each semester. A student rate is available. Coppell Community Chorale rehearses Monday nights from 6:50 to 8:30 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St. in Coppell. The fall 2021 semester began Monday. New members are accepted through the first three rehearsals each semester.
