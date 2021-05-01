Coppell Community Chorale

The Coppell Community Chorale will perform “Mix Tape: Vol 2” May 8-9.

 Courtesy of the Coppell Community Chorale

The Coppell Community Chorale and Variations, under the direction of Allison Hartzell and Nathan Benevides, will present “Mix Tape: Vol 2” at 7 p.m. May 8 and 3 p.m. May 9 in the Coppell Arts Center’s Main Hall.

The May 9 performance will also be livestreamed on the Coppell Arts Center website. Tickets are not required to view the livestream.

“To quote a song from this show, ‘It’s been a long dark night; and I’ve been waiting for the morning,’” said Chorale President Bethany Henze. “It’s been hard, but the chorale has done what we can to keep singing together through the pandemic. We are so excited to finally be able to share our music with a live audience in the beautiful new Arts Center. I’m sure there will be laughter, maybe a few tears, and, hopefully, that wonderful applause that we’ve missed so much.”

Go to coppellartscenter.org for ticket information.

The Coppell Community Chorale is a volunteer-run, 501(c)3 arts organization established in 1986. The Chorale provides opportunities for singers of all abilities to learn and perform under the direction of professional musicians.

As one of Coppell’s oldest community organizations, the Chorale’s mission is to promote, support, and sustain interest in choral music. Choral music refers to music written for and sung by a choir where each part is sung by two or more voices. The Coppell Community Chorale is a Resident Art Group at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St., Coppell).

The Coppell Arts Center offers a diverse selection of arts entertainment, from Center Presents shows to Local Resident Art Groups performances. The Coppell Community Chorale actively seeks new members and sponsors throughout the year. Learn more at coppellcommunitychorale.com.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments