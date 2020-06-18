The city of Coppell is considering extending the length of time that RVs can be parked on residential streets.
The city’s ordinance prohibits RVs to be parked on streets for more than two hours.
But Councilwoman Nancy Yingling said a resident recently asked her about the city possibly extending the time limit.
Yingling said the resident explained there are multiple tasks that must be done in preparing for an RV trip and that those can’t be done in two hours. The resident said space and time constraints prevent those from being done at a storage facility.
“In doing some research there are other cities that we would compare ourselves to that will allow their residents to do that as well,” Yingling said.
She said Southlake allows an RV to be parked on the street for up to 72 hours. She said Flower Mound and Highland Park allow it for up to 24 hours.
Council members agreed the ordinance should be examined.
“If I recall the discussion was that we didn’t to leave this open for long periods of time because you don’t want an RV parked on a residential street for reasons of fire vehicles passing and it’s somewhat of a nuisance for other neighbors,” said Councilman Gary Roden. “But to do it for 24 hours or something made a lot of sense.”
Councilman Wes Mays said he understands the concerns from those who own RVs. But he said there are other vehicles that need to be considered if an ordinance change is pursued.
“A boater could make the same argument that it takes longer to provision up a boat for a weekend trip,” Mays said. “Fuel it, clean it when you get back. So I think there’s more than the RV here. But I know that in the neighborhood here, parking an RV on the streets would definitely create a hazard for the fire and police.”
Mays supported exploring options but added he didn’t want to take it to multiple days.
An update is expected at a future council meeting.
