After recent complaints of irresponsible dog owners at Kid Country Playground, Coppell is discussing the possibility of creating an ordinance restricting animal access to the city’s playgrounds.
The City Council discussed the issue during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to a staff memo, pets have always been welcome at all the city playgrounds and few complaints have been received about this until very recently.
Brad Reid, director of parks and recreation, said the city was made aware of issues, such as animals being loose and pet droppings not being picked up, over social media.
The Parks Board recently discussed the issue and according to city officials, the board expressed sympathy toward those who may not like that dogs are present in the playground, but they also expressed disappointment that some people are not responsible with controlling their pets.
The members of the board came to a consensus to have the city better enforce current ordinances such as the leash law and to also educate the public on how to be a responsible pet owner.
“After that discussion …. our community engagement (staff) created a Pets in the Park social media awareness campaign,” Reid said. “We also created a new sign (outside of Kid Country) just informing the public about the ordinances that are in place and the responsibility they have to be a good neighbor in bringing their pets to the park.”
As of right now, the parks board believes this is the best solution.
“We feel like this is as far as we can go,” Reid said.
After the discussion, the city received a letter from Dr. Anna Simmons, chief of staff veterinarian at Premier Vet Care Animal Clinic in Rowlett, addressing the possibility of diseases being transmitted from pet droppings.
Since the parks board didn’t have this letter during the time of its discussion, the council recommended revisiting the issue with the new information in hand.
“I’m a little concerned that within that confined space (of Kid Country), you could have some risk of disease or injury,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hill. “I think we need to have a thorough discussion among the council now that we have this information in front of us.”
The council agreed to send the letter to the Parks Board for it to comprehensively review and discuss once more.
