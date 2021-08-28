The Coppell City Council was presented a draft social media policy on Tuesday in an effort to set forth rules and guidelines for elected and board appointed officials.
Hannah Cook, chief communications officer, said the policy would apply to elected officials, appointed boards and commission and committee members. She said the employee handbook sets forth rules for city employees to follow.
Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn as well as internet postings and communication are included in this policy. Cook added the policy would help the city better align with the Public Information Act. Additionally, guidelines would allow for more consistent communication, protect the city’s brand, identify spokespeople and city messaging and modernize the Community Information Office.
Cook said elected officials and appointed board and committee members would be able to maintain personal websites, blogs and social networking sites. Any content posted on these sites cannot violate existing city laws, directives, rules or regulations.
She added that all elected officials and appointed board members have the right to express thoughts and ideas on social media as long as they do not interfere with the city's operations and governance.
“In essence, the policy reminds elected officials … that there are special considerations that come into play when posting about city business,” Cook said.
She added that any city business or communication that is conducted by a city official from a personal or professional account is considered a public record.
Under the proposed policy, elected officials cannot disclose confidential information, engage in activity in violation of federal, state or local laws, use social media to circumvent election or campaign requirements and delete posts or comments regarding city-related matters.
Cook added the proposed policy could be brought before council again at a later date if it wants to consider it.
Councilman Mark Hill asked what happens if an elected official violates the policy. Cook said it would be up to the council to direct punishment.
“You’ve got to have some teeth to it, or it’s meaningless,” said Mayor Wes Mays.
Cook said she surveyed 35 surrounding cities. Four cities – Dallas, Cedar Hill, Richardson and Leander – all have policies, and several others, including Farmers Branch, are looking into social media regulations.
