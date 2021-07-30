Add transportation studies to the list of ways COVID-19 has impacted local cities.
The Coppell City Council on Tuesday gave the city staff the go-ahead to extend a workforce transit test program to determine if there is a long-term need for workforce transit in Coppell.
Mindi Hurley, the city’s community development director, said the extension is needed because the pandemic prevented the city from getting the data it needed in the original test program.
Coppell is in the 10th month of a 12-month agreement with the Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA) for the workforce transit test program.
Under this agreement, DCTA manages the contract and handles all administrative functions of the contract. Lyft provides first mile/last mile connectivity between designated transit stops and Coppell businesses. Riders pay for the first $2 of the trip, and the city pays for the next $15. Anything beyond that is the rider’s responsibility.
All Coppell businesses are eligible to participate in the program, but they don’t pay under the test program.
“If the city finds that there is a need for a long-term solution to workforce transit, we will figure out what that solution is and how the cost is broken up,” Hurley said.
The initial agreement ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. Hurley said the program began slowly but picked up steam two months into it. Ridership trailed off in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council approved a renewal to gather more data, and that contract began Oct. 1, 2020 and expires Sept. 30.
“Unfortunately this current fiscal year has been impacted by COVID-19 also, so the staff feels like the city has not had data yet to do an analysis yet for a long-term solution,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the data is important to determine how to address workforce attraction and retention in various parts of the city.
“In previous years city staff heard from several businesses that they had concerns about attracting employees due to lack of public transportation in Coppell,” Hurley said. “We also lost businesses that were considering Coppell for their home due to lack of transportation. And we were also concerned with retaining businesses that we already had.”
Hurley said the city staff explored what other cities were doing to address similar issues and determined a flexible program like this would give the city a true idea of what its needs are.
Despite an interrupted trial run the program has revealed early trends. Hurley said riders are coming from all six transit stops, they are traveling to a wide variety of businesses in the city and some riders are using the service seven days a week. Hurley also said the rides are concentrated on the west side of the city.
Hurley said there were 1,392 rides in 2019-20. So far in 2021-22 the city has had 1,416 rides.
“We feel like that’s going to continue to grow this year,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the businesses that have participated said they have seen a benefit in the program.
“The feedback we’ve received is everyone is very excited about the program and very thankful for the program,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the majority of the riders go to large businesses, including big box stores. She said some businesses realized that the amount of money they were paying their employees was the same as what the employees could get at a job closer to their homes.
“In order for us to keep some of the businesses and help attract some of the businesses we decided we needed to look into a workforce transit program,” Hurley said, adding that several neighboring cities either have a similar program or have public transportation.
She said the city has spent $24,000 of the $50,000 budgeted for the program – $15,000 on rides and $9,000 on administrative costs to DCTA. Hurley said if the city approaches the $50,000 limit the city could either ask a participating business to help fund the rides, it could discontinue the test program or the council could approve additional funding.
Hurley said the costs and the stops will remain the same during the extension. Data collected through the program extension will be brought back to the council to determine the next steps on addressing workforce transit.
