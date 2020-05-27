Tuesday, the city of Coppell approved the Crime Control and Prevention District.
The Crime Control and Prevention District is primarily funded by a quarter-cent sales tax that was reauthorized by Coppell voters in November 2011. The district is overseen by the Crime Control and Prevention District Board, which meets annually to hold a public hearing on the budget and adopt it as a board. Approval by the board during this meeting allows the fund to be adopted as part of the city’s annual operating budget.
The Crime Control and Prevention District is a special revenue fund, meaning that it is a fund with a special and restricted purpose. This fund is used to support police programs and services geared toward preventing crime. The Crime Control and Prevention District is used to fund the school resource officers, or SROs, that are present on Coppell ISD campuses to ensure the safety of students and teachers.
A portion of the Crime Control and Prevention District is used to fund community service officers and a crime analyst who uses detailed data to detect any crime patterns and help officers proactively patrol areas with higher incident rates.
Additionally, the funds are used to pay Coppell’s portion of the North Texas Emergency Communications Center (NTECC), the joint dispatch center that is shared with Addison, Carrollton and Farmers Branch, and for the purchase of patrol vehicles and equipment for the Coppell Police Department. Further, the fund is used to pay for prisoner transport and housing.
