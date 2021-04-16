Is it time for the city of Coppell to raise its homestead exemption? That is a question Coppell City Council members had differing opinions on during Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilman John Jun noted the council had a brief discussion on the homestead exemption in January and that the topic had been discussed annually for more than 10 years. He added that it was referenced that council has not provided City Manager Mike Land with direction on providing tax relief to residents.
“If we don’t actually give direction for the city manager to look into and see what is available, even though it might be small, all we’re doing is talking but we’re not actually having the means to look into to it and discuss effectively if it is actually needed or not or what could be done with that,” Jun said.
Councilman Cliff Long said that in each of the six budget cycles he has been a part of, homestead exemptions are discussed and are part of the budget process.
He added that it was his goal to do what was best for the community as a whole, not certain pockets of it.
“We look at the entire picture. We determine what’s best for the citizens … and that’s the way we vote,” Long said.
He added that the council gives the city manager direction, who then does analysis so the council can make decisions.
Councilman Biju Mathew said there needs to be more support on the council to raise the homestead exemption. He noted the last time the city took any action on the item was 19 years ago.
Mathew said he spoke with many residents recently, including a former mayor who noted most of her friends have left Coppell. He also said former State Rep. and Coppell business owner Bennet Ratliff moved out of Coppell, noting his home value appraised more than his business appraisal. Mathew said both supported raising the homestead exemption.
He also said a 38-year resident of Coppell sold his home two months ago because he could no longer pay his bills on a fixed social-security income.
“Those people contributed so much to this city, and we have to be mindful of these people,” Mathew said.
Councilman Gary Roden said during election season many items get brought up, one of which being the need to provide a 20% exemption for the elderly, disable or those on a fixed income.
“Raising the exemption or lowering taxes is mom and apple pie and Memorial Day, everybody is for it. It’s just a matter of how you get there,” Roden said.
He said the city has a program for that group of residents that offers a 19% exemption.
Roden also said he hears many who compare Coppell to surrounding cities, including neighboring Grapevine. He said the only thing Coppell and Grapevine have in common is a border, as Grapevine’s tax base relies heavily on retail.
“I would tell you the input I saw from 2030 and 2040 says that our citizens don’t want the Gaylord Texan in the middle of Coppell,” Roden said.
He also said many opposed in both 2030 and 2040 for the city to host regional softball tournaments so the city wouldn’t be flooded with people on the weekends.
“We’ve committed every year to revisit this subject (the homestead exemption), and I think it’s a serious endeavor, and I would suggest the council take another hard look at it next year when we absorb the sales tax hit and determine if it makes sense,” he said.
Roden said Coppell has had an issue since 2010 when appraisals began rising to a point where residents could not stay. However, he is not convinced raising the homestead exemption would provide enough relief.
He said the bigger challenge is lowering the overall cost of living in Coppell.
Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt added that when the city had a chance to lower revenue it decided to cut the tax rate for everyone instead of giving a homestead exemption or senior exemption.
She also said the majority of council noted during the winter retreat that now was not an ideal time to look into raising the homestead exemption.
