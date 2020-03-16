Due to the rapidly developing situation regarding COVID-19, the Coppell Municipal Court has postponed all dockets, hearings and trials through May 8.
Anyone scheduled for a court docket, trial or jury service during these times will be notified by mail with a new date and time. Jail hearings will proceed as normal.
The Coppell Municipal Court lobby will remain open during regular business hours, Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Staff will be available to assist attorneys and defendants with clerical functions as normal. Anyone visiting the lobby to resolve their citations are encouraged to practice social distancing by staying 6-feet away from others. Also, residents are asked to limit the number of people brought into the facility. If you believe you are ill or have been exposed to someone who is, please use one of the options below to address your citation without entering the facility.
The court has the following options available:
*The drop box is a secured option to deposit payments or correspondence with the Court. It is located to the left as you enter through the main entrance at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
*Mail your payment or correspondence to the court address to 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
*Full payments can be made using the Court’s online payment option at paycoppell.com; call: 972-304-3650; fax: 972-304-3639
Include current complete legible printed name, address, date of birth, phone, email address and citation number (if known) along with any requests.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The city of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov for the latest information about closures and community impacts.
For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
