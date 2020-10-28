The city of Coppell – with the exception of Parks and Recreation facilities including the Wagon Wheel Tennis Center, BEC and the CORE – will be unable to accept credit or debit card payments from 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Monday. The city’s payment systems will be down for maintenance and updates.
Effective 8 a.m. on Monday, all credit or debit card payments made to the city of Coppell will be subject to a processing fee. Payments made to Coppell Parks and Recreation facilities, including Wagon Wheel Tennis Center, BEC and the CORE, will incur a 3.10% fee. Payments made for all other city services, including payments for court fines, utility bills and permit along with payments to Coppell Animal Services and Rolling Oaks Memorial Center, will incur a 2.95% fee with a $2 minimum. Customers may see the processing fee shown as a separate charge on their credit or debit card statement.
Also effective Monday, many city of Coppell facilities will no longer accept American Express. The City will continue to accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover cards. American Express will continue to be accepted at Coppell Parks and Recreation facilities, with the exception of Rolling Oaks Memorial Center.
The city of Coppell offers multiple payment options:
- Sign up for bank drafts for utility bills or cemetery contracts
- Drop utility payment off in the secure drop box outside of Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd. The drop box is located next to the book drop in Town Center's north parking lot.
- Deposit payments to the Justice Center or Municipal Court in the secure drop box located to the left as you enter through the main entrance at 130 Town Center Blvd.
- Mail payments to City of Coppell, P.O. Box 9478, Coppell, Texas 75019.
- Mail Municipal Court-related payments to the Coppell Municipal Court, 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
- The Coppell Animal Shelter, Justice Center, Municipal Court, Cozby Library and Rolling Oaks Memorial Cemetery accept cash payments. Please note, there may be restrictions on hours of operation and in-person transactions due to COVID-19.
About credit card fees:
Historically, credit cards fees charged to the City of Coppell when residents elected to pay for services via credit card were absorbed by the City, meaning that all Coppell taxpayers and utility customers have contributed to these fee payments through property taxes and utility rates. In order to be more equitable, the City will begin passing these transaction fees, which added to $231,000 in fiscal year 2019, along to customers of the facility or service.
As a result of the implementation of Senate Bill 2 from the Texas Legislature and Rule 3.334 from the Texas Comptroller, which changed the system of property taxation as well as local sales tax sourcing, Coppell, along with other Texas cities, has been tasked with maintaining a high level of service despite projected reductions in tax revenue.
The city of Coppell is meeting the challenge with a multi-pronged approach, which includes exploring revenue opportunities through new or updated user fees, evaluating capital expenditures, freezing vacant City staff positions, and adjusting service levels where appropriate.
Current legislation permits the passage of credit card fees onto customers, and surveys revealed that this is a common practice in some surrounding cities.
