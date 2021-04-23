The city of Coppell is considering a request to amend its ordinance to allow the DART Silver Line train to travel at faster speeds than what the city currently allows.
Traci Leach, deputy city manager, said the city’s current ordinance allows for a maximum speed limit of no more than 20 mph at at-grade rail crossings throughout the city.
DART is requesting a change at eight crossings in the city.
DART’s proposal calls for the following speed limits at these railroad crossings: 25 mph at Southwestern Boulevard, 35 mph at Moore Road and Mockingbird Lane, 50 mph at S. MacArthur Boulevard and Fairway Drive, 55 mph at Freeport Parkway and S. Coppell Road and 60 mph at Royal Lane.
Though not technically in Coppell’s city limits there is a proposal for 35 mph at E. Belt Line Road.
“From the DART perspective this is a really critical ordinance amendment in terms of what the service will look like,” Leach said.
This would be for DART Silver Line passenger vehicles only.
“This would not impact and create a situation where we have freight going through the city limits of Coppell at speeds greater than 20 mph,” Leach said.
Leach said there would be flexibility built in to the maximum speed limits.
“If it turns out the maximum allowable speed DART needs is 55 then that’s kind of where we’ll have those conversations to see what that needs to be,” Leach said.
She noted that Royal, which would have the highest speed limit, is in a mostly industrial area with little pedestrian activity.
Leach pointed to S. Coppell Road, which represents the dividing line between industrial and the beginning of residential.
“Clearly there are lower maximum speeds at that point as you’re heading east,” Leach said. “So it’s possible those speeds will be lower than what is (proposed). These represent the maximum operational speeds at which DART feels from an operation standpoint is feasible.”
David Ehrlicher, interim vice president of capital design and construction with DART, said the proposed speed limits take factors such as topography and track geometry into account more so than adjacent uses and traffic volumes.
“The intent of sharing this table with you is to show you what track geometry will allow as we work through the final operating model, keeping in mind we’re going to try to optimize the speed to keep the ‘rapid’ in rapid transit,” Ehrlicher said.
Councilman Wes Mays asked if the proposed speed limits are consistent with the numbers used for the sound study previously conducted. Leach said the numbers are different.
“We will abide by sound mitigation requirements that were in the FDIS, and we will retest for any changes that are made during the final design to make the determination if additional mitigation is required,” Ehrlicher said.
He said there would be a range of mitigation strategies that could be applied.
Mayor Karen Hunt said she understands initial concerns residents may have with the proposed speed limits.
“I think the speed makes people a little nervous,” Hunt said. “But I think DART’s track record is great as far as safety.”
The council expects to vote on the amendment at a future meeting.
