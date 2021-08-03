The city of Coppell is considering a policy that would allow more ways of honoring a loved one on city-owned property.
Currently Coppell has a policy for partnership development in place to allow projects in the parks system. Parks and Recreation Director Jessica Carpenter said the policy is mainly geared toward park benches, and she said there are eight memorial benches in the city.
“The family purchases the bench, and the city works with them on installation and location,” Carpenter said.
A metal plaque with the memorial information is installed onto the back of the bench.
Carpenter said the policy provides guidance to ensure the project is a benefit to everyone in the city, one of the main criteria for the partnership.
“These park benches along our trail system are a perfect example of that,” Carpenter said. “Anybody in the park can use and benefit from that.”
Other guidelines under the partnership development include timelines, liability insurance, engineering specifics, required permits, Park Board approval and a maintenance agreement with perpetual maintenance funds.
She said the policy also provides a guide for the various Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts projects in the city.
But city leaders said there is no policy in place for other types of donated memorials or monuments.
“I don’t know how often these things will come along,” said City Manager Mike Land. “But having something the staff can at least respond to the citizens who are making the request – here’s the guidelines that we would use as far as process and how that would work, that’s always helpful.”
Land said right now there are no guidelines for allowing or not allowing a request, so the decision becomes “arbitrary.” He said that puts city staff in a bad position.
“And that’s a bad place for public policy to be as well,” Land said.
Carpenter said she researched how Carrollton, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Farmers Branch and Irving handle memorial donations. Carpenter said of those Irving is the only city with a memorial policy in place and the others handle it on a case-by-case basis.
Carpenter said Irving has a Ghandi memorial that was donated by an outside group. Carpenter said the cost was approximately $250,000, and there is a long-term perpetual maintenance fund in place – both handled by the donor.
A staff memo said Irving’s guidelines touch on various parameters, such as being appropriately designed, for the good of the community, relevant for future generations and having community significance. It also prohibits a memorial that shows to be promoting, favoring or inhibiting any religion.
Carpenter said she and her staff will explore guidelines for memorial donations but added that any policy the council approves doesn’t guarantee a memorial will be permitted.
“Language we may consider adopting in the policy is that even if the applicant can meet all the criteria set forth in the policy that the city is still under no obligation to accept that donation or monument,” Carpenter said.
According to a city memo, some of the possible criteria for a memorial policy are location – parks only, certain parks, etc. –
the number of memorials allowed in the city or in a specific area, the review process, the appeals process and the parameters for what’s appropriate.
Carpenter said the Park Board would likely be a part of the decision process.
Council members agreed some guidelines are needed.
“We ought to have something that the staff could use, at least initially, to say OK here is the broad framework within what we have decided we would permit these things,” said Councilman Cliff Long. “At least that starts the conversation, and if you have something that you want to do that just doesn’t even get close then you can walk away.”
