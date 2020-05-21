Monday, the Coppell City Council voted to amend the Declaration of a State of Emergency to align with Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders and the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court Supplemental Orders. Unless otherwise specified, the amended orders will remain in place through 11:59 p.m. on June 12.
Under the amended declaration, in accordance with Dallas County and the governor’s office, residents should minimize social gatherings and in-person contact with people who do not live in the same household.
Residents over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and maintain distance from any member of the household who has been out of the residence in the previous 14 days. If a resident over the age of 65 must leave their home, they should practice social distancing and good hygiene.
In every instance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines are to be followed. Hand washing and social distancing are still important measures to slow the spread of the virus and should be observed.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The city is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus or call 972-462-0022 for the latest information about community impacts.
