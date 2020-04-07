On Friday, following the lead of Dallas County, the City of Coppell further extended the timeline of the Declaration of a State of Emergency for a Public Health Emergency and accompanying Orders. Unless otherwise specified, the amended Orders will remain in place through 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
COVID-19 has proven to spread person-to-person and adhere to surfaces for a prolonged period of time. These Orders are necessary to protect the lives, health, welfare and safety of the Coppell community. All closures will be in place through April 30, 2020, unless otherwise specified. All closures are subject to change as circumstances warrant.
Citywide Closures and Impacts (effective through April 30):
- All individuals currently living in the City of Coppell are ordered to shelter at their place of residence. For the purposes of this Order, residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence. All persons may leave their residences only for essential activities, to provide or perform essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses.
- Essential Activities:
- Activities or tasks essential to a resident’s health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members (for example, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies need to work from home).
- Activities to obtain necessary services or supplies for a resident’s family or household, or to deliver those services or supplies to others (going to the store to purchase food, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences).
- Outdoor activities, provided that the individuals comply with social distancing requirements of six feet (for example, walking, biking, hiking, running, golfing and tennis).
- Work-related activities providing an essential product or service at an essential business or activities to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in the Order.
- Activities to care for a family member or pet in another household.
- Activities to move to another residence either in or outside Dallas County.
- Activities related to essential travel, including:
- Travel necessary to complete essential activities, essential governmental functions or essential businesses functions and minimum basic operations
- Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons
- Travel to or from educational institutions to receive materials for distance learning, meals or for other related services
- Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the City of Coppell
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order
- Travel by church staff of clergy to produce material for remote delivery of services and other ministries requiring travel
- Travel to attend a funeral service
- Travel for a non-resident to return to their place of residence outside of Coppell
- Essential Businesses:
- For more information on what is considered an essential business, visit dallascounty.org, view the Dallas County FAQs, or view Dallas County’s Summary Chart.
- Employees of essential businesses, whose physical presence at the workplace is not essential to operations, are directed to use telecommuting to the fullest extent possible.
- Any manufacturer that retools so that a substantial part of its business is for the purpose of manufacturing or producing ventilators, masks and all forms of medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) or supply essential healthcare operations may apply for an “essential business” exemption under the Order. Submit requests to BusinessCOVID19@dallascounty.org.
- Essential healthcare operations, including, but not limited to, hospitals, clinics, dentists, chiropractors, physical therapy, optometry offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, mental health providers, substance abuse service providers, blood banks, medical research, laboratory services, or any related and/or ancillary healthcare services. Home-based and residential-based care for seniors, adults, or children are also considered healthcare operations. Healthcare operations also includes veterinary care and all health and welfare services provided to animals.
- Essential government functions, including all services provided by local governments needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public. Each governmental body will determine its own essential functions and identify the employees and/or contractors necessary to the performance of those functions. Further, nothing in the Order prohibits any individual from performing or accessing essential governmental functions. This Order does not apply to County, Federal or State Governments.
- Businesses conducting essential critical infrastructure, including all public and private facilities and assets, including both physical and cyber systems, and other functions and sectors vital to the security, governance, public health and safety of Dallas County. Critical infrastructure includes, but is not limited to, utilities such as electricity, gas, water and wastewater, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste and recycling collection and removal, oil refining, defense and national security-related operations and manufacturing operations supplying essential items to essential businesses, essential governmental functions and critical infrastructure. All manufacturers and distributers must comply with Dallas County’s Rules Manufactures and Distributers. for Critical infrastructure employees should implement screening precautions to protect employees, and all activities must be performed in compliance with social distancing rules.
- View the 16 critical infrastructure sectors as identified by the National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA).
- Stores that sell groceries and other essential supplies, including grocery stores, supermarkets, warehouse stores, big-box stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, and farmers’ markets that sell food products and household staples, among others. This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products. The sale of self-service food items is prohibited.
- Designate shopping times for at-risk populations (seniors, pregnant people, and people with underlying health conditions);
- Limit the amount of people in a store at once so that social distancing is possible;
- Implement an organized line system where people are spaced at least a few feet apart (ideally six feet);
- Implement purchase limits on high-demand items (toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer);
- Offer pick up or deliveries of grocery items.
- Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law. In-person service is prohibited. Customers may order and pay inside but are prohibited from waiting inside the restaurant for their food. All food must be brought outside to customers. To allow for increased access to restaurants, the Order also suspends all laws and regulations prohibiting people from walking through a drive-through.
- Businesses involved in food cultivation, including farming, fishing and tending livestock.
- Businesses that deliver or ship groceries, food, hygiene products and essential supplies directly to residences or businesses
- Businesses that provide transportation, including operations, maintenance and repair of airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers (such as Uber and Lyft) that provide transportation services necessary for the performance of essential activities or essential travel.
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation, including auto supply stores, auto repair and bicycle repair. Auto dealerships may conduct in-person mechanical services and complete online transactions on an appointment basis only. Gas stations and convenience stores are prohibited from selling self-service food items.
- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, janitors, lawn care services, pool cleaners, maintenance and security, and others that provide services necessary to safety, sanitation or essential operations of residences, essential businesses, essential governmental functions and critical infrastructure. Discretionary maintenance or improvement activities are not considered critical trade. Union representatives and their staff, if they represent employees of an essential business, essential governmental functions, or critical infrastructure are considered essential.
- Construction, including construction for public works, residential construction, commercial, and schools. Elective additions and maintenance are prohibited. Protecting construction workers from the spread of COVID-19 is extremely important for their safety and for public health. Thus, all construction sites must follow the COVID-19 Safety Recommendations issued by the Construction Industry Safety Coalition. For more information, view Dallas County’s Rules for the Construction Industry.
- Failure to strictly comply with this Order can result in penalties. Additionally, the general contractor and non-compliant subcontractor can be removed from the essential businesses list.
- Professional service providers, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities or services necessary to avoid imminent harm to a client. Real estate and inspection services are considered essential, but only for the purpose of title work and closing. In person open houses and showings are prohibited.
- Financial institutions, such as banks and related depository financial institutions, credit unions, insurance companies, title companies, payroll and accounting services. Non-depository institutions, such as payday lenders, are prohibited.
- Information technology and telecommunications service providers and their essential service vendors, including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications and web-based services, and critical manufacturing, as well as telecommunications services, internet access and broadband/communications services.
- Businesses providing essential retail, including laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers, hardware stores, and related facilities. Firearm and ammunition suppliers are considered essential for the purposes of safety and security. Hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, plumbing, and other materials necessary to support essential businesses, essential governmental functions and critical infrastructure. Essential retail establishments must comply with the Rules for Essential Retail Establishments.
- Hotels and Motels are considered essential to the extent used for lodging or delivery or carry-out food services.
- Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations, including businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals.
- Businesses or services necessary to maintain or support essential operations of residences or other essential businesses essential governmental functions or critical infrastructure, including but not limited to mail, shipping and delivery services, warehouse/distribution and fulfillment, storage, moving services, janitorial services, laundry services, computer, audio or video electronics, sanitary equipment and medical equipment. To the extent possible, services must be provided in compliance with social distancing rules.
- Businesses that supply products needed to work from home.
- Public and Private Education service providers necessary to facilitate distance learning or perform essential functions are considered essential, provided that they follow the social distancing rules.
- News Media, including newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.
- Childcare facilities providing services or community service providers that enable employees exempted in the Order to work as permitted. Childcare and community service providers must follow the following mandatory conditions:
- Childcare services may only be provided to employees of essential businesses.
- Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer “Stable” means that the same 12 or fewer children are in the same group each day.
- Children shall not change from one group to another.
- If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other.
- Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.
- Animal care providers, including animal shelters, veterinary care, and pet food and supply stores. Grooming, if necessary, for the health and wellbeing of the animal, is considered essential. Pet daycare, but only for employees of essential businesses is permitted. To the greatest extent possible, all services must be performed in compliance with the social distancing rules. Animal care providers must also comply with the Rules for Essential Retail Establishments.
- Religious and worship services may only be provided by audio, video and teleconference. Religious institutions must limit in-person staff to 10 people or fewer at one time, and 25 people total per day, when preparing for or conducting video or teleconference services, and all individuals must follow social distancing guidelines, including six-foot social distancing.
- Funeral services, including mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery and related services, provided that the social distancing rules are followed.
- All businesses operating within the City of Coppell, except essential businesses, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the city, except Minimum Basic Operations. For clarity, businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities at their own residences (i.e. working from home). To the greatest extent possible, all essential businesses must comply with social distancing rules and maintain six-foot distancing for both employees and the general public.
- Minimum Basic Operations consist of the minimum necessary activities needed to maintain the value of a business’s inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits or for related functions. Businesses may conduct the minimum necessary activities to facilitate remote working for their employees. All social distancing rules must be maintained.
- Employees of essential businesses, whose physical presence at the workplace is not essential to operations, are directed to use telecommuting to the fullest extent possible.
- All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited. Nothing in the amended Order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or living unit.
- All elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited anywhere in Dallas County. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices, and other medical facilities are directed to identify procedures that are deemed "elective" by assessing which procedures can be postponed or cancelled based on patient risk considering the emergency need for redirection of resources to COVID-19 response.
- Employers may not implement any rules making a negative COVID-19 test or a note from a healthcare provider a requirement before a COVID-19 recovered employee can return to work.
- Due to increased demand for bath or toilet tissue resulting from stock up buying and individuals who purchase for resale, a mandatory limit on toilet paper sales is instituted until the supply chain meets the demand or two weeks, whichever comes first. All sales of bath or toilet tissue occurring in Dallas County are limited to the greater of: (a) twelve rolls per purchase or (b) one package per purchase. This provision does not apply to sale of bath or tissue paper to a governmental organization or essential business.
- Due to the public health emergency, the City of Coppell and the Office of the Dallas County Judge hereby advise the Dallas County Justices of the Peace to suspend eviction hearings and writs of possession to prevent renters from being displaced. Nothing in the Order relieves tenants of liability for unpaid rent. Landlords should cap late fees for delayed payment of rent at $15 per month.
- All delivery hour restrictions for transport to or from any entity involved in the selling or distribution of food products, medicine, or medical supplies in Dallas County are hereby temporarily suspended.
- If someone in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, the household is ordered to isolate at home. Members of the household cannot go to work, school, or any other community function.
- Nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities are instructed to prohibit non-essential visitors from accessing their facilities unless to provide critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation.
- The sale of the following goods or services for more than the regular retail price the seller charged for the goods or services on March 16, 2020, except where an increased retail price is the result of increased supplier or other costs, is prohibited:
- Groceries, beverages, toilet articles, and ice;
- Restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals;
- Medicine, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and supplies.
- All public, private and commercial laboratories operating within Dallas County and performing COVID-19 testing must report my 5 p.m. each day for the prior 24-hour period:
- The number of COVID-19 tests performed; and
- The number of positive COVID-19 tests.
- Reports must be made to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins at clay.jenkins@dallascounty.org and Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang at Philip.huand@dallascounty.org. Reporting laboratories will not provide names or any other identifiable health information that could be used to identify an individual patient.
The Order authorizes Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Dallas County Fire Marshal’s Office, and other peace officers to enforce the Order. A violation of the Order is a
misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 and/or confinement in jail for a
term not to exceed 180 days.
City of Coppell Facility Closures, Service Impacts and Event Cancelations (effective through April 28, 2020):
- All City of Coppell facilities, with the exception of the Coppell Justice Center, which is to remain open in case of emergency, are closed to the public through April 28, 2020, unless otherwise specified. Read more at coppelltx.gov/coronavirus.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The City of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus for the latest information about closures and community impacts.
For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
