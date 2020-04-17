For the fourth consecutive year, Coppell’s fleet services has been named one of the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas.
The program, now in its 20th year, recognizes top performing public fleet operations in North and South America through an annual application-based process that evaluates a number of criteria including accountability, use of technology and information, and collaboration.
While the awards were scheduled to be presented at the NAFA (Fleet Management Association) Institute & Expo in Indianapolis, the event was postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 100 Best Fleets rankings were announced virtually on April 7. Coppell Fleet Services Manager Mark Brochtrup said inclusion on the list helps to validate the extra effort the team puts in on a daily basis to provide the best service possible.
“It’s a positive reflection of not only Fleet Services, but also, and just as importantly, Public Works and our entire organization,” he said.
Coppell Fleet Services keeps the city’s vehicles moving through a rigorous preventative maintenance program and a commitment to exceptional customer service. On a typical day, technicians hit the ground running early in the morning addressing minor repairs crews need to have addressed before leaving for the day. Next is scheduled preventative maintenance with same-day turnaround, filling fuel tanks, transporting vehicles and equipment, and ordering supplies. However, the most important part of the day is taking care of customers, City of Coppell staff. From a nail in a tire to an issue with fire apparatus, the fleet team drops everything to help customers right away, so they can continue serving the community.
“We just don’t turn away our customers,” Brochtrup said. “They need us, so they can carry out their responsibility to the residents and the general public. While this may be difficult on the team, we understand the importance of saying, ‘yes, let me help.’”
Coppell Fleet Services was one of 10 fleets from Texas featured on the 2020 100 Best Fleets list and came in at number 60 overall. Visit the100bestfleets.com for more information.
