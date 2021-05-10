Joshua V. Chanin, a 2012 New Tech High @ Coppell graduate, has written a biography on Sallie Brooke Capps titled “Sallie Brooke Capps: Education Trailblazer in North Texas.”
The book, which will be published by Texas Tumbleweed History Press, tells the story of Capps, a Sherman native who tirelessly advocated for better academic opportunities for young women and children in North Texas during the Progressive Era.
Capps also played an instrumental role in the development of kindergartens in Texas and the College of Industrial Arts in Denton (now Texas Woman’s University).
She was married to William Capps, a distinguished attorney, and lived in Fort Worth for a majority of her illustrious life. In a statement, the press mentions that “this study – crafted by an education enthusiast – attempts for the first time to analyze Sallie Capps’s historical relevance in Texas’s rich history.” The book was published on March 26, and is currently available for pre-order on Barnes and Noble booksellers online.
Chanin received his undergraduate degree in history and political science from Austin College, where he studied under Light T. Cummins, a former Texas State Historian. He then received his graduate degree in American history from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is currently a housing director and history professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
