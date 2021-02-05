Coppell ISD has announced it will host in-person graduation ceremonies for Coppell High School and New Tech High @ Coppell at Buddy Echols Field on the CHS campus. The ceremony for New Tech High @ Coppell will take place at 7 p.m. May 27. The ceremony for CHS will take place at 7 p.m. May 28.
“The decision to move the graduation ceremonies to our own facilities allows CISD to honor our graduates in a safe environment, provide additional flexibility with scheduling and offer something special for the Senior Class of 2021,” the district stated. “The safety of our seniors, their families and our staff is of the utmost importance, so there will be very specific guidelines and restrictions including social distancing in place. Therefore, the number of tickets per graduate will be limited based on the current state and local social distancing guidelines.”
More information and specifics about the graduation ceremonies including tickets, live streaming, inclement weather plans if needed, specific safety guidelines and additional details will be shared closer to the ceremony date.
Black History Month
Coppell ISD is celebrating Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, throughout February.
Schools in CISD are celebrating Black History Month via special lessons, exhibits, school lessons and more. These include:
- Austin Elementary has a library and hallway displays and has developed a website for third to fifth graders to research notable African Americans.
- Valley Ranch Elementary students are learning about African American historical figures via lessons and worksheets, as well as library displays and more.
- Richard J. Lee Elementary has displays in its media center and is featuring an influential Black American in its morning broadcast all month.
- CISD middle schools have library displays featuring prominent Black figures from history, as well as Black authors.
- Coppell High School is integrating Black History Month lessons in its history/social studies curriculum all month, the library is making posters for each history/social studies classroom featuring 25 prominent Black Americans and is doing a book study/giveaway of books featuring Black authors.
- Victory Place @ Coppell students have curated a Black History Virtual Gallery Walk, where students have researched a historical or current famous African American with a slide that includes photos and information about the individual.
- All CISD school librarians are providing lessons, resources and links to ebooks and audiobooks celebrating African American history, authors and more via Mackinvia on learner’s iPads.
Various resources for Black History Month can be found on the district’s website at tinyurl.com/5lgctypp.
