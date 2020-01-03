The Coppell community is grieving following the sudden death of a local elementary school student.
Jaxon Campbell, a fifth-grader at Austin Elementary School, died Dec. 27 while visiting family over the winter break.
Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt released a statement on the district's website regarding Campbell's death.
“When such a tragedy strikes a vibrant young boy, many questions arise as to the cause,” Hunt's statement read. “From the start, we have been in close contact with his family and Dallas County Health Department medical professionals, who have shared what they know about the situation. At this point, we know that Jaxon had the flu, though the confirmed cause of death is still pending.”
Hunt said the CISD community will be available to help students cope.
“During this time, as the Austin Elementary school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to students and staff when we return on January 6, 2020,” Hunt said.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends of the Campbell family, Jaxon adored his family, friends, music and basketball. It stated Jaxon was a wonderful big brother and best friend to his sister Avary.
“He was a great athlete and and excelled at playing basketball,” it said. “Jaxon was on several teams simultaneously and even played for a travel league above his age group.
“Jaxon was an amazing little man who lived life to the fullest and blessed those that knew him,” the page stated. “He had a contagious smile that would light up a room and knew how to make people laugh.”
Those interested in assisting the family are asked to go to the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/jaxon-campbell-memorial-fund.
