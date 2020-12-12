A previous concern for Coppell city officials is expected to be among the biggest talking points during the upcoming Texas Legislature.
The Coppell City Council on Tuesday approved its legislative agenda for the 87th Legislature, which begins Jan. 12.
At the top of the list is legislation that would affirm the existing statute that secures origination sourcing rather than destination sourcing.
In Texas, sales tax sourcing is origin-based and sent to the location of the seller. When the seller doesn’t have a “place of business” that the sale can be sourced, the sale reverts to the destination or the location of the buyer.
The comptroller is proposing to change the way sales tax is collected by tightening the definition of “place of business,” which could cost some cities, including Coppell, millions of dollars annually, officials said.
“Destination sourcing takes sales tax remittances from business in Coppell and directs those dollars to municipalities that have not support of the business that generated the tax,” stated a city memo. “This is most directly felt on business to business taxable transactions.”
“This is an issue the state comptroller has taken on, and that’s what we’re up against,” Land said. “It’s going to be us working on trying to clean up the statute. This is about cleaning up (Tax Code Chapter) 323 and putting language in that affirms what we believe it is supposed to be, and that is origin sourcing.”
Land said a bill to accomplish that will be difficult to pass since it will be the first year for it.
“It’s a tough road, no question,” Land said.
Other bills Coppell leaders will be monitoring include those that deal with street sales and use tax. City leaders are pushing for a bill that would allow cities to go 10 years before renewing their street and use tax via election rather than the current four years.
“The idea would be that we could get that to cycle with our crime control so that we don’t have to have these multiple different times for elections,” Land said.
Land said the city will also be watching movement on short-term rentals.
“If you recall that was a big issue discussion last session,” Land said, “making sure we still have the right to monitor that and correct any issues that may occur.”
The city is supporting efforts to allow cities to have the right to make decision to maintain neighborhood integrity, require short-term rental operators to be owner-occupied, require the home to be available on a limited portion and to require a short-term rental operator to obtain a specific use permit.
Land said the city is also going to support amendments or the repeal of House Bill 2439, which prohibits cities from regulating the type of building material used on residential or commercial structures.
But he noted that the presumptive speaker of the house is the one who introduced the bill last session.
“So I’m not so sure we’ll have success in getting that cleaned up,” Land said. “But we know there is going to be a lot of effort centered around that.”
Land said despite a bill capping property tax revenue passed in 2019, any legislation that caps revenue will be followed closely.
“We want to do our best to make sure not to have the state Legislature issue any other kind of statutes or laws that restrict our ability to raise revenues when it’s appropriate,” Land said.
