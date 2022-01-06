Coppell High School Principal Laura Springer was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce for her service to Coppell ISD.
She is slated to receive the Cliff Long Leadership Award at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Members’ Choice Awards and Community Gala 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Courtyard by Marriott at 2200 Bass Pro Court in Grapevine.
The event honors local businesses, organizations and individuals that have made a significant impact in the community.
Springer has served Coppell ISD as a head coach, teacher and administrator for more than 35 years. The award celebrates her dedication, integrity and service to the district.
“I am so pleased that Laura has been selected for this award,” said Cliff Long. “She is the perfect example of what this award represents.”
To honor Springer’s leadership, she will receive $5,000 in academic scholarships to award to Coppell students for the 2021-2022 school year. Springer will identify key students who will receive $1,000 to support ongoing learning, education and development.
“Laura Springer pours her heart and soul into our students, our families and our teachers here in Coppell,” Jason McCann, 2018 award recipient, said. “She exemplifies true servant leadership in everything that she does. By developing strong, meaningful relationships with her students, Laura has made a positive impact the lives of tens of thousands of students and families in her 35-year career.”
The 2022 academic scholarships were funded by McCann and his wife, Cari McCann through a donation to the Coppell Community Development Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.