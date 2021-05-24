Coppell HS grad

Coppell High School and New Tech High @ Coppell students pictured at last year's graduation

 File photo

From a global pandemic to virtual learning and a slew of other “unprecedented” events, Coppell High School’s graduating seniors have proven their resilience over the past year.

The city of Coppell is working to ensure that this momentous occasion will not go by unnoticed. 

In tribute to the seniors of Coppell High School, a "grad-venger hunt" has taken over Coppell.

The city worked with Coppell ISD to gather the names of graduating seniors. Twenty-four names are listed in alphabetical order on each sign. Signs will be displayed at participating business in town through June 3.

This year, seniors and their families are encouraged to explore the small businesses that call Coppell home in order to find their names.

To find a list of participating businesses, visit coppelltx.gov/grads.

