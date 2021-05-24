From a global pandemic to virtual learning and a slew of other “unprecedented” events, Coppell High School’s graduating seniors have proven their resilience over the past year.
The city of Coppell is working to ensure that this momentous occasion will not go by unnoticed.
In tribute to the seniors of Coppell High School, a "grad-venger hunt" has taken over Coppell.
The city worked with Coppell ISD to gather the names of graduating seniors. Twenty-four names are listed in alphabetical order on each sign. Signs will be displayed at participating business in town through June 3.
This year, seniors and their families are encouraged to explore the small businesses that call Coppell home in order to find their names.
To find a list of participating businesses, visit coppelltx.gov/grads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.