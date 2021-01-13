An amended short-term rental ordinance was presented to the Coppell City Council on Tuesday, aiming to improve enforcement, registration and neighborhood outreach.
Environmental Health Officer Luay Rahil said the city’s current ordinance on short-term rentals expires on Jan. 31. He added the new ordinance will be brought before council at its Jan. 26 meeting.
Rahil, however, said another updated ordinance will be presented to the council in January 2022.
“The reason we keep one year is because we want to continue improving this ordinance until we find something everybody is comfortable with,” he said.
According to the new ordinance, the city has the right to revoke a permit if four violations occur in a 12-month period. The current ordinance allows the permit holder to continue having violations and correct the issue with no penalty.
A permit holder is allowed to file an appeal with the Board of Adjustments, who will either grant or deny the appeal. The permit holder must wait six months to reapply if revoked.
Rahil said the city is working closely with the Coppell Police Department to monitor complaints on addresses registered as short-term rentals.
While the existing ordinance gathers information such as proof of residence and contact information the new ordinance seeks a list of rentals advertised on all hosting sites, zoning classifications, property management information and an agreement to comply with all provisions in the ordinance.
Rahil said a short-term rental must be the applicant’s primary residence.
Additionally, the city will increase its notification from 100 feet to 200 feet from the residence. Rahil said this will add outreach to an average of seven more homes. The city will also have a 24-hour hotline and online link for complaints.
“I’m sure that our homeowners who are neighbors will be grateful for the additional scrutiny,” Mayor Karen Hunt said.
Rahil noted the main ordinance will not be impacted by these amendments.
“We will keep improving this [ordinance] until council feels, and staff feels, this is a very good ordinance that protects everybody in the city, the homeowners and as well the neighboring properties,” he said.
Rahil said Coppell currently has 11 short-term rentals and received 10 complaints over the last year. The city brought in $11,699 in hotel occupancy tax in 2019 and $11,312 in 2020 from the rental properties.
Discussions about short-term rentals date back to April 2018 when residents requested to use their homes as rentals. The council was presented with possible solutions in May 2018, with the city’s first ordinance following in June 2018.
