Coppell ISD updated its COVID-19 protocols for the new semester as cases are on the rise.
On Wednesday, as students returned to school, the district announced that it will continue using its air purifiers in class rooms and high traffic areas. Additionally, the district plans to isolate staff and students with positive cases for five days. If those who test positive are asymptomatic, or their symptoms resolve, those who test positive will be encouraged to wear a mask for five days while returning in person to minimize the risk of infecting others.
Coppell ISD is continuing to partner with Curative, offering testing from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the visitor’s press box at Buddy Echols Field at the Coppell High School campus.
Swab tests will be self-collected and are available to patients ages five and older. Patients between 5 and 17 years old must be swabbed by an accompanying adult. Community members can make an appointment at curative.com. Appointments will be required, and no walk-ins are being accepted, according to a district press release.
The district said it had an extremely low COVID-19 case count as students and staff left for the break. The district updates its COVID-19 protocols as guidance from heathcare officials become present. Parents and guardians are encouraged by the district to continue screening their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to not send sick children to school.
The district issued recommendations for students, staff and visitors including mask wearing despite vaccination status, hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and avoiding contact with sick individuals.
