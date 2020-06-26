The Coppell ISD on Monday adopted a diversity and inclusion resolution in response to the Black Lives Matter movement happening around the nation.
“The board declares that the lives of black students and our black community members matter,” the resolution states. “We as a board are, therefore, committed to continue to address systemic racism towards ethnically diverse students and will continue to prioritize and target their academic achievements.”
The new resolution establishes that current and new employees must take part in diversity and inclusion training such as unconscious bias. Coppell ISD, in addition, promises to advance student-centered learning by providing cultural connections to the curriculum. The district also ensured its commitment to having more dialogue about the problem of racial inequality and the need for diversity inclusion.
Trustee Anthony Hill said the resolution is just a foundation, and implicating the action of it will be long term.
“Allies are everybody in this community, and I will say thanks to the board for the work that we will have to do going forward to be allies in this mission,” Hill said. “That’s the only way the needle is moved forward – when you talk about things like racism, especially institutional racism.”
