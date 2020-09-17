The Coppell ISD (CISD) Board of Trustees on Monday approved a tax rate of $1.31 for every $100 of valuation – a decline of more than two pennies from the prior year.
CISD’s maintenance and operations rate fell 1.69 pennies to $1.051 per $100 of valuation, and the debt services rate fell 0.4 pennies to $0.2586 for every $100 of valuation.
During the Board’s August meeting, Diana Sircar, CISD’s chief financial officer, projected revenue for the 2020-21 school year to be $154 million and expenses surpassing $161 million, resulting in a possible deficit of $7.2 million.
The assumed budget presented in August was due to the delay in the Dallas County Appraisal District in certifying tax rolls because of COVID-19. The certified tax roll was released on Aug. 20, and those numbers were used to drop tax rates for the 2020-21 school year.
Sircar estimated in August that CISD’s revenue is estimated to increase by $2.3 million (1.5%), mainly from a $3.7 million increase in state funding. Local revenues were expected to fall by $1.3 million. Expenses were projected to increase by $7 million (4.6%), led by instruction expenses rising 5.2 million.
CISD discusses legislative priorities
School funding, local control and embracing social/emotional learning were tagged as the pillars of the district’s priorities for the 87th Legislative Session, which begins in January, 2021.
Trustee Tracy Fisher said she hopes to have these adopted during the Sept. 28 meeting.
Fisher, when discussing school funding, said the district would request the state to be a moratorium on new charter campuses as, per student, they are more expensive for the state and perform worse than public schools. She also recommends that state maintain House Bill 3 funding levels and is suggesting areas to make cuts if any are needed.
The district would also recommend state funding be based on enrollment not attendance. Fisher said only seven states align funding with the number of students in seats.
In regards to local control, Trustee Nicole Bentley said the district does not believe in high-stakes multiple choice tests as a measure of proficiency, and CISD should deliver the curriculum necessary to do so.
“We want flexibility. We want control. We want multiple ways to measure kids,” she said.
Lastly, Trustee Leigh Walker said it is crucial CISD educates the whole child and redefines success away from the “GPA race.”
Walker added the district would support training and funding for culturally responsive teaching and embrace the diversity of its students and families.
